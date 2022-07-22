The Makeup Artist for Top Gun: Maverick Says This Radiant Facial Mist Is a "Miracle In a Can"
We've all sat in theaters and marveled at the special effects in action movies — but what about the unsung heroes of Hollywood cinema? In our opinion, My Payot Brume Éclat setting spray from Payot Paris should be nominated for best supporting actor in box office hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Thor: Love and Thunder for its ability to make the actors' skin look absolutely radiant onscreen.
"In Top Gun: Maverick, I was there for Jennifer Connelly," celebrity and film makeup artist Vasilios Tanis tells PEOPLE. "They wanted everyone to look freshly tanned since it takes place in California, with that sun-kissed glow throughout the film. We translated that with Jen — making her look attractive but realistic, natural but elegant," he explains.
Tanis credits Connelly's glow in the film to what he describes as a "miracle in a can." He says the facial mist "moisturizes and evens out the skin" giving it the radiant appearance you see onscreen. He jokes that few of the actors on set were actually tan so making the faux tan seem natural was aided by this spray.
"The way Top Gun was filmed specifically, there were a lot of close-ups using a high definition camera," Tanis says. "With that level of detail in movies, you have to be careful with what you're doing and using because certain products can be detrimental to the look. This product adheres the makeup and makes it blend into the skin."
Given how well the mist works, especially on the silver screen, it's no wonder Tanis also employed it in another massive Blockbuster, Thor: Love and Thunder. Here, the Payot facial mist helped keep Tessa Thompson's makeup consistent — an important factor when dealing with special effects makeup. When her character, Valkyrie, is covered in layers of color for an important scene (no spoilers!), the mist lightly covered her face without disturbing the carefully placed product — which Tanis meticulously replicated over several days of shooting.
"You have to match the effects every single day, and it's not so easy," Tanis says. "At the end of it all when you're spraying a product, you need the confidence to know that what you just did will stay put." This product doesn't manipulate the makeup, it makes it come alive, he says.
And the leading ladies weren't the only actors who appreciated this spray. "Chris Hemsworth has his own team of people and they took it too," muses Tanis. "They cleaned me out. His team was grateful for being introduced to this product."
The beauty of this mist is it's more than just makeup — it's actually good for your skin. Made with antioxidant-packed superfruit extracts like goji and açai berries, hyaluronic acid, and free of GMOs, alcohol, and parabens, this facial mist acts as an anti-pollution layer, blocking free radicals from entering your skin. "A lot of people forget your skin is an organ, so you want a benefit besides just the makeup," says Tanis.
And you don't have to use it as a setting spray. You can just mist your skin when you want a little refresh and carry a nice glow with you all day. Plus (from first-hand experience) it smells delicious!
For added measure, this writer put the spray to the test. Using a sample sent from the brand, I wore the Payot setting spray over my makeup during New York's most recent heat wave. When applied, the mist was extremely light and hydrating and didn't leave any droplets or visual moisture. After a full work day, and two toasty subway rides, the makeup endured. Consider me impressed.
- Sarah Jessica Parker Uses This $33 Serum to Smooth Fine Lines Around Tired Eyes
- The Makeup Artist for Top Gun: Maverick Says This Radiant Facial Mist Is a "Miracle In a Can"
- We Tested 32 Hair Dryers and One Earned a Perfect Score
- These Pet Hair Removers Will Completely Rid Your Clothes and Home of Fur