There's a Reason Why This Best-Selling Facial Exfoliator Is All the Rage Right Now

When it comes to our complexions, the more radiant, the better.

If smooth, glowing skin is high on your list of skincare goals, you may be interested to know that Paula's Choice 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant promises to do just that. Truth be told, we've been keeping tabs on this buzzy, science-backed brand and its popular chemical exfoliator for quite some time now, and recently noticed that this particular product was topping the charts as a bestseller on Amazon as of late.

Since we're currently on the lookout for products to undo post-summer damage, we decided to do some digging ourselves. At $34 for a full-size bottle, we were a bit hesitant to take the plunge, but the thousands of positive reviews and its potent ingredient list convinced us that this one is worth every penny.

One reviewer shared that the exfoliator worked "like magic" on their acne-prone skin, and another satisfied shopper said that after just one week of using it, there was a "noticeable difference" in the appearance of their complexion, inspiring "multiple compliments" from others. As one might guess, it's all about the ingredients — so we tapped experts for their esteemed points of view.

"This product contains two major ingredients — salicylic acid and green tea. Salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid, a chemical exfoliant that travels into the pores to break the bonds between dead skin cells to prevent them from clogging pores," Dr. Alan J. Parks, board-certified dermatologist and founder of DermWarehouse tells PEOPLE. "It promotes the skin's natural exfoliation process to clear pores of dead skin, dirt, and other impurities that can lead to breakouts, dullness, and wrinkles. Green tea works as a soothing and calming ingredient, helping to prevent skin barrier damage and promote promising anti-aging benefits."

Echoing his sentiment is esthetician and founder of Beauty Magnet, Liz Kennedy, who noted that the exfoliant is a win-win for just about everyone. "The salicylic acid gets down to the deeper layer of the skin without being too intense or irritating. It's ideal for all ages and should be used at nighttime after cleansing to avoid heightened sensitivity to the sun," she adds.

As for the most effective application, Dr. Parks recommended pouring the liquidy formula directly into your hands and patting it into your skin gently. "Using your hands may help save product in the long run and prevent unnecessary tugging or pulling on sensitive skin. With consistent use, you should notice that your pores are less clogged with fewer and fewer breakouts over time," he says.

Cheers to putting your best face forward this fall.

