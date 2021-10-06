Shoppers Can't Believe How Shiny Their Hair Looks After Using This Tracee Ellis Ross Serum

Shoppers of all ages and hair types shared similar positive experiences with the hair oil. An Ulta reviewer with wavy, coiled hair explained that weather conditions in their Seattle hometown often resulted in dry patches and frizz. After using Pattern's serum, they noticed a difference, writing, "My hair always feels so stripped on wash day, so I use several pumps of the serum on my scalp, and then several pumps on my lengths after washing. It feels so nice, and absorbs right in without feeling greasy."