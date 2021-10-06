Shoppers Can't Believe How Shiny Their Hair Looks After Using This Tracee Ellis Ross Serum
Unruly hair that's dry, frizzy, and completely unmanageable is usually unwelcome. There are countless means of providing tresses with some much-needed hydration, but one product from Pattern Beauty, the haircare brand founded by Tracee Ellis Ross, has been named the "best ever" by Ulta shoppers.
Made for multiple hair types, the Pattern argan oil hair serum was formulated to strengthen, moisturize, and revitalize hair. Its blend of argan, sunflower, castor, shea, and apricot oils comes with some of the most beneficial hair ingredients in the business. As one Ulta reviewer noted, "It's a nice light oil that's very moisturizing and non-scented. It leaves my hair soft and shiny."
Buy It! Pattern Argan Oil Hair Serum, $25; ulta.com, patternbeauty.com
To get the most of your hair serum experience, Pattern suggests depositing a few drops into the palm of your hand and then applying it evenly throughout the hair. Your hair can be wet or dry while using.
Shoppers of all ages and hair types shared similar positive experiences with the hair oil. An Ulta reviewer with wavy, coiled hair explained that weather conditions in their Seattle hometown often resulted in dry patches and frizz. After using Pattern's serum, they noticed a difference, writing, "My hair always feels so stripped on wash day, so I use several pumps of the serum on my scalp, and then several pumps on my lengths after washing. It feels so nice, and absorbs right in without feeling greasy."
An Amazon shopper with tight curls wrote that serum gave hair "the perfect amount of shine without weighing it down" while an Ulta reviewer with multiple curl patterns said that the serum left their once dry hair and scalp "feeling unusually hydrated."
While some serums can leave hair feeling heavy or caked in product, Pattern's blend was created to not leave any residue behind. Plus, it's blend of oils work to soften the hair cuticles and prevent loss of moisture.
As this Ulta shopper warned, don't be surprised if you find yourself picking up all of the Pattern Beauty collection. Using the serum on their niece's hair, they wrote, "I'm completely blown away at the results. Her hair normally tangles as you comb it out. A typical wash and braid day takes about two hours...We were able to braid her hair in less than an hour."
Fall in love with the serum for yourself and pick up a bottle from Ulta or Pattern Beauty.
