Pat McGrath Says Her New 'Star Wars' Makeup Collection Is 'Bound to Render You Starstruck'

Star Wars fans and beauty lovers alike best prepare themselves for this glamorously-galactic launch from Pat McGrath Labs.

A long time ago (1977, in fact) in a galaxy far, far away… George Lucas' Star Wars: A New Hope, the first film of the iconic franchise, was released into the world and ignited a passion in fans that would transcend decades. Today, Dame Pat McGrath, dubbed the "most influential makeup artist in the world" by Vogue, has joined her love of the ultra-famous series and her prowess in makeup artistry to honor the original trilogy with an all-new collection of Pat McGrath Labs products: the Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs Collection — available now.

Inspired by the classic storylines, larger-than-life characters, and galactic glory of the movies, McGrath channeled her passion for the original films Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, into this latest collection.

"From bold eyes to legendary lips, our second collaboration with Star Wars allows you to create any look you desire. Embrace your inner light or explore your darker side, the choice is yours," McGrath tells PEOPLE. "Inspired by some of my favorite Star Wars characters, settings, and landscapes, this collection is bound to render you starstruck."

Shop the Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs Collection

Complete with never before seen celestial collector's packaging, a brand new Mothership palette (a Pat McGrath staple), three new character-inspired eyeshadow palettes, metallic liquid lipsticks, luminous glosses, colorful mascaras, and all-new chrome pigments that are things of the cosmos, this collection is sure to take you to the stars.

This collection is not only perfect for the Star Wars-obsessed but highly giftable for the beauty lover in your life, as well. "Whether you're shopping for an eye shadow enthusiast, a lipstick lover, or someone who simply appreciates the finer things in life, these products make a galactically glamorous gift," the makeup artist says. "So, why not treat someone special to a gift that will leave them feeling pampered and indulged this holiday season?"

Step into Pat McGrath's galaxy to discover the otherworldly products that this collection has to offer.

Conceptualized from the storyline of The Empire Strikes Back, the brand's sixth Mothership palette features a collector's item-worthy cover decorated by the signature gold of Pat McGrath products, and an epic poster-like depiction of the characters from the franchise's second installment.

"I wanted to pay homage to the iconic imagery of Star Wars while infusing it with the gilded glamor that is the signature of Pat McGrath Labs," she shares. "I drew inspiration from the characters and the technological world of the films to create a [the] collection."

Inside, you'll find a decadent slew of 10 ultra-wearable shadows, from matte earth tones to shimmering metallic shades. The palette includes three brown matte hues and seven glittering shadows, each of which reflects in the light to deliver a duo-chrome effect. From sultry smokey eyes to delicate daytime looks, you can create endless combinations with this collection of shades.

Pat's Tip: If you really want to pack a punch, you can use your finger or wet a brush to apply the shimmer shadows to your lid.

Pat McGrath Labs

Buy It! Mothership VI: Midnight Sun Star Wars™ Edition, $128; patmcgrath.com

Breaking off from the Mothership palette are the three five-pan eyeshadow palettes that were made for this collection. "I was inspired by three of my favorite characters from the original trilogy for our five-pan palettes: The Golden One is for C-3P0, Sith Seduction is for Darth Vader, and Divine Droid is for R2-D2," McGrath says. "I wanted to incorporate each character's aesthetic and personality in the shades."

Divine Droid is the most colorful of the three palettes, including five saturated shimmer shades that range from vibrant violet to baby blue, with a splash of everyday shades like champagne gold and bronze. This palette is perfect for someone who is all about pastel colors and feels ideal for springtime (though you could craft some holiday looks with this one, too).

Pat McGrath Labs

Buy It! Divine Droid Eye Shadow Palette Star Wars™ Edition, $36; patmcgrath.com

Following Divine Droid is the Sith™ Seduction palette, a smokey eye-wearer's dream thanks to its illustrious sprawl of deep, glittery hues and cool-toned shimmers. "I referenced Vader's costume, with dark shimmer shades like 'Dark Density' or 'Galactic Conquest,' which is meant to evoke the way light reflects off his helmet as he fights with his lightsaber," McGrath muses. This palette provides a shadowy selection of shades that are perfect for a night out.

Rounding out the trio is The Golden One, consisting of a warm-toned array of rosy pinks and light gold shimmers that come together to create a dreamy daytime palette. "Powerful color meets vibrant versatility in ultra-creamy textures that deliver opulent payoff in a single stroke," she says. "It's heaven!"

Debuting with this launch are the ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigments, all-new pressed powders designed to pack on some serious color when applied directly to the skin. "The pigments are incredibly rich and long-lasting, and the special edition packaging celebrates the 'Millennium Falcon,'" McGrath shares. "It's a sensory experience that's fun to use and easy to love."

You can use these pigments to spruce up a look that falls a bit flat, whether that's with a pop of the silvery Falcon Noir in the center of a smokey eyelid or a touch of Rouge Rebellion atop berry lipstick. "This formula is a major moment for us," she says. "I am completely obsessed with its multi-use texture."

Pat McGrath Labs

Buy It! ChromaLuxe Artistry Pigment Star Wars™ Edition in Falcon Noir, $32; patmcgrath.com

You can also pick up these ultra-pigmented pots in metallic rose gold dubbed Smuggler's Spice or zhuzh up a warm-toned eyeshadow look with the bronzy Extragalactic Gold.

Pat's Tip: "Apply with your fingers to transform the cushiony, velvety formula into a creamy, pigment-rich shadow. Use on the eyes, lips, and face alone, or blend with other palettes."

Completing the eye products is a reimagined collection of Dark Star mascaras, an entrancing assortment of colorful formulas made to draw all attention to the eyes. These transcendental tubes are outfitted with the iconic Star Wars logo and are available in holographic silver or golden packaging, depending on the character each was inspired by.

The brand's classic Xtreme Black Dark Star Mascara has been redesigned for this intergalactic collaboration, but the ultra-lifting, volumizing, and lengthening gel-hybrid formula remains the same. Pulling from C-3PO's character, this tube comes in glistening gold and its box is decorated with an image of the beloved droid.

Pat McGrath Labs

Buy It! Dark Star Mascara Star Wars™ Edition in Xtreme Black, $32; patmcgrath.com

But why release a space-themed collection without cosmically-charged color options? The shades Ultraviolet Blue, Aquamarine Dream, and Pink Mystique are made with the same volumizing formula as Xtreme Black, but consist of the punchy pigment that you'd want in pink, royal blue, and turquoise mascaras. Though these intense shades are not new to the brand, they have been repackaged and re-released to provide Star Wars fans with a complete collection.

The lavish LiquiLust Legendary Wear Metallic Lipsticks also make a reappearance with all-new metallic red packaging. These pearlescent liquid lipsticks are formulated to sit comfortably on the lips and have the longevity of 12-hour wear without drying out the skin.

Pat McGrath Labs

Buy It! LiquiLust: Legendary Wear Metallic Lipstick Star Wars™ Edition in Nude Awakening, $32; patmcgrath.com

These metallic lipsticks are available in three shades: Nude Awakening, a bronzy neutral with a golden sheen, Rose Divinity, a mauve shade with flecks of rose gold, and Crimson Sunset, a sultry pink-red with gilded glitter. Each lipstick is perfect for everyday wear or can be paired with a dramatic eye look to wear for a holiday party.

But if you're not of the lipstick-loving crowd, then you may be drawn to the selection of Lust Glosses repackaged for this launch — an array of glittery neutrals that can be worn alone or atop a lipstick or liner to add a glasslike finish.

Pat McGrath Labs

Buy It! Lust: Gloss™ Star Wars™ Edition in Bronze Venus, $29; patmcgrath.com

McGrath calls this a "balm-meets-gloss," as the formula is oil-based and made to not only paint the lips, but nourish them, too. These non-sticky glosses are available in the limited edition lightsaber-themed packaging in the shades Bronze Venus, a natural bronze with a rosy reflection, Pale Fire Nectar, a pale pink shade with a duo-chrome shift (which means it looks different depending on the light) and Carnal Desire, a red sheen with glimmers of pink and red shimmer.

Derived from McGrath's own devotion to the Star Wars series, this project was a true labor of love. "The Star Wars galaxy is a well of creativity… I remember seeing it for the first time and being completely enthralled by it all," she says. "It ignited my obsession for fantasy and showed me a world I never thought possible. Since my first viewing experience, I've watched it all — even the latest series on Disney Plus — but for this collection, I really wanted to go back to the beginning and honor the original trilogy."

But the Dame encourages beauty fans not to hold back when it comes to the spring of creativity that this collection holds. "Remember, makeup is a playground, so don't be afraid to experiment with different colors, textures, and finishes," McGrath concludes. "As I always say, use without caution!"

The Star Wars x Pat McGrath collaboration is a beauty and film lover's dream, but you'll have to act fast if you want a chance to try this cosmic collection for yourself. To all of our shoppers — may the force be with you.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.