Pamela Anderson Keeps These Beauty Products in Her Everyday Purse: 'We Didn't Know About This in the '90s'

Through thin and thinner, Pamela Anderson's skinny eyebrows haven't changed much since the '90s. But one thing that the star has changed about her glam routine? She now uses a highlighter from a brand that's loved by makeup artists and celebrities for glowing results.

In a British Vogue video posted earlier this month, the actress, author, and activist spilled the contents of her Stella McCartney handbag, then proceeded to spill what makes the products special enough to carry around at all times. At one point, she grabbed her Ilia Beauty DayLite Highlighting Powder and began swiping it across her face. "We didn't know about this in the '90s, but this is good," she said.

Ilia Buy It! Ilia Beauty DayLite Highlighting Powder in Decades, $34; iliabeauty.com

The 7 Best Makeup Brushes of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Yes, Pamela, it is good: With a singular flick, the shimmery powder produces a metallic sheen that can be seen from a distance. There are various shades to choose from, including soft gold and rose gold, and the talc-free formula comes in packaging that's easy to recycle once you've used every last speck. And to apply the highlighter, she used the Ilia Beauty Perfecting Buff Brush. Relatively small in size, it's convenient to use on the go, as Anderson demonstrated. Another selling point? It's easy to wash with a mild soap.

Ilia Buy It! Ilia Beauty Perfecting Buff Brush, $40; iliabeauty.com

It seems the actress had the Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Concealer in her designer bag, too. While she didn't say much about the $32 concealer on camera, over 3,000 customers have gushed about it in reviews on Ilia's website. One shopper said, "I have tried a variety of concealers and foundations over the years and none of them feel this lightweight and airy on my skin. I forget I am even wearing anything when I have this on." And another wrote, "It's creamy, non-drying, and blends like a dream."

Ilia Buy It! Ilia Beauty True Skin Serum Concealer in Mallow SC.25, $32; iliabeauty.com

Another beauty product the actress keeps handy? The Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad sunscreen — which Hailey Bieber also has used. The SPF 30 sunscreen not only protects skin from UV rays and free radical damage, but also softens it thanks to a dose of squalane.

Sephora Buy It! Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen, $36; sephora.com

Pamela's purse was full of surprises and quality product recommendations. Head over to Ilia Beauty and Sephora now to stock up your purse.