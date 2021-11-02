Oprah Deemed This Electric Toothbrush One of Her Favorite Things — and It's 40% Off Right Now
Sometimes a practical gift is one of the best things you can give during the holidays, and Oprah Winfrey knows that. The mogul has once again released her famous list of Favorite Things, which features 110 gift-worthy items from fashion to home to beauty essentials — the largest selection to date. This time around, Oprah deemed this travel-friendly Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush one of her Favorite Things for 2021.
"I've long been a Sonicare user, and I'm excited about this travel-friendly version, complete with a sleek case," Oprah said about the toothbrush. "The rechargeable smart brush uses micro-vibrations to ensure a complete clean, and it has a two-minute timer, so brushing isn't cut short. Your loved one's dentist will thank you."
The Sonicare toothbrush is designed to be a step up from your average manual toothbrush, so you can continue to reap the benefits of smart brushing while you're on-the-go. As Oprah said, it uses micro-vibrations to gently clean and polish your teeth and has a two-minute timer that tells you when to move around your mouth for more consistent cleaning.
It comes in an array of fun colors, like mint blue, coral, and yellow, all of which are powered by one AAA battery that can last for up to three months, along with deep black, pearlescent white, and rose gold, which are rechargeable with an included USB cord. Each brush comes with a matching hard-shell case that protects the bristles while traveling. The battery-powered toothbrush costs $25 and the rechargeable version normally goes for $40, but right now you can score it for 40 percent off.
Oprah isn't the only one who loves the Sonicare toothbrush. It has earned more than 1,700 five-star ratings on Amazon from reviewers who are impressed by how clean their teeth feel given its affordable price point.
"I've owned a number of electric toothbrushes over the last several years that range in price from $10 to $200," one reviewer wrote. "This Philips One Sonicare electric toothbrush is definitely the class leader for budget electric toothbrushes. It is gentle but effective in it's brushing mechanism. It isn't overly aggressive, but I definitely walk away with an incredibly clean feeling. Finding replacement heads is easy and batteries last a long time."
Another shopper chimed in, "Took this on a two week European vacation in lieu of my clunky, rechargeable electric toothbrush. I was very impressed with how well it cleaned and the long battery life! Worth it."
Whether you're buying for a friend or treating your own teeth, scroll down to add the Oprah-approved electric toothbrush to your cart!
