Oprah Deemed This Electric Toothbrush One of Her Favorite Things — and It's 40% Off Right Now

It comes in an array of fun colors, like mint blue, coral, and yellow, all of which are powered by one AAA battery that can last for up to three months, along with deep black, pearlescent white, and rose gold, which are rechargeable with an included USB cord. Each brush comes with a matching hard-shell case that protects the bristles while traveling. The battery-powered toothbrush costs $25 and the rechargeable version normally goes for $40, but right now you can score it for 40 percent off.