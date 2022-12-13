Oprah Once Said This On-Sale Electric Toothbrush Is Perfect for Travel Thanks to Its Design and Sleek Case

While you can maintain good oral hygiene using a traditional toothbrush, electric toothbrushes are equipped with a number of bells and whistles that make the act of brushing so much better. And Oprah Winfrey found one that she likes so much, she included it in her 2021 Favorite Things roundup, because you really can't go wrong with giving a practical gift to someone you love.

"I've long been a Sonicare user, and I'm excited about this travel-friendly version, complete with a sleek case," Oprah previously said of the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush, which is on sale for 35 percent off at Amazon right now. "The rechargeable smart brush uses micro-vibrations to ensure a complete clean, and it has a two-minute timer, so brushing isn't cut short. Your loved one's dentist will thank you."

Amazon

Buy It! Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush in Shimmer, $25.96 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

What makes this electric toothbrush stand out from other electric models is its thin and lightweight design — at just 6.4 ounces, it's easy to hold. The sleek and petite nature also makes it an optimal travel partner, especially since you can pack it away in the compact travel case, which snaps to close.

And as Oprah said, the toothbrush has tapered bristles made of soft nylon and uses micro-vibrations to gently clean and polish your teeth. It also has a two-minute timer with 30 second notifications that lets you know when to move it around your mouth for a deeper, more even clean.

If your electric toothbrush runs out of juice, it's so easy to charge — you can add battery while on the go by using a USB charger. One single charge can last for up to 30 days, so you'll really only have to worry about charging once a month.

With over 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, shoppers are calling it the "best toothbrush ever" thanks to its compact design, strong cleaning power, and long-lasting battery.

"This toothbrush makes me feel like [my] teeth were just cleaned at the dentist's office," one person said. "The timer is wonderful and helps me to make sure that my teeth are being properly cleaned," someone else added.

Travelers especially enjoy carrying this toothbrush around with them. "It fits in my fanny pack, which makes it a great travel companion in between meals," a third reviewer wrote.

Right now, you can get the Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush for just $26 in three colors — shimmery rose gold, snow white, or matte sage green. If you need a last-minute stocking stuffer, the white and pink options will arrive before Christmas if you order ASAP!

Amazon

Buy It! Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush in Sage, $25.96 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush in Snow, $25.96 (orig. $39.95); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more