This Oprah-Approved Makeup Palette with So Many Universally Flattering Shades Is One of My Favorite Things, Too

Oprah knows a good thing when she sees it, which is precisely why her Favorite Things list is a highly regarded guide for what to buy during the busy holiday season.

As soon as the 2022 winners were officially announced earlier this week, I wasted no time scanning the roundup for new and familiar finds and was delighted to see that the Laura Geller Party in a Palette made the cut. As a beauty writer and on-air expert, I test a ton of products myself, and this standout won me over as soon as I tried it a few weeks ago.

For a little background, Laura Geller is a talented makeup artist who has made it her mission to make people feel beautiful and confident, and her popular product line has been going strong for well over 20 years now. It's only fitting that Oprah would give Geller her seal of approval, especially since these particular palettes are such an incredible value.

Priced at just $39 at Amazon, the bundle includes four travel-friendly face makeup palettes with six eye shadows, one blush, and a corresponding highlighter in each. There's more than enough product to complete a full face of makeup (just add complexion products and a lip gloss), and the compact size is especially convenient if you're always on the go.

Each palette comes with highly pigmented shadows in both matte and shimmer finishes, which look incredible on different skin tones and last for hours. As an avid traveler, I'm always on the hunt for beauty products that perform well and don't take up too much space in my luggage, and these small but mighty kits do just that.

The Party in a Palette features wearable earth tone shades (a range of rosy, nude, taupe, and warm hues) that are easily mixed and matched to create various looks — so even if you're packing lightly this holiday season, you can get as glam as you'd like. You'll find a stunning shade to accentuate your base, lid, crease, and corners of your eyes, plus party-ready finishing touches to enhance your cheekbones and high planes of your face.

Plus, if you're anything like me, you'll feel a sense of satisfaction knowing that you're actually getting good use out of every single shade among the bunch — a practically unheard of notion in the world of otherwise overwhelming, oversized makeup offerings. Pretty and practical? This must-have makes me happy on so many levels.

Head over to Amazon to pick up the Oprah-approved beauty find ASAP while it's still in stock. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.