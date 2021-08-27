Oprah Keeps Her Feet Soft and Smooth with These Natural Foot Care Products, According to Her Pedicurist
If you've ever wondered who keeps Oprah's toes in tip-top shape, here's the scoop: Gloria L. Williams is the professional pedicurist and certified reflexologist who's been looking after the star's famous feet for the past 14 years. And as it turns out, she's also got her own line of premium foot care products called Footnanny that we can all benefit from, too.
Intrigued? Well, Oprah's such a fan of the Footnanny line, she's included the decadent foot creams on her annual list of Favorite Things for the past seven years, and also posted on social media about the brand when she was reunited with Williams this summer.
"Two words: Happy feet! The @footnanny's scrubs and creams helped me for the last year, but [I'm] so happy to finally see Gloria (a.k.a. the Foot Nanny) in person after so long. Might dance after this pedicure," Oprah captioned the post.
Buy It! Footnanny Oprah's Favorite Things Set, $99; amazon.com
We feel that! Williams tells PEOPLE that before the pandemic, she would pamper Oprah twice a month, but during the pandemic, she sent foot care videos and a restock of products to help Oprah with maintenance at home when they weren't able to meet in person.
And while there's nothing quite like a pretty pedicure and a soothing rubdown by a pro, these all-natural creams, scrubs, oils, and soaks smell so good, we have to believe they work wonders, too. Hey, if they're good enough for Oprah, they're worthy of adding to cart right away.
Williams tells us that Oprah's favorite products are the ones she actually helped her create by requesting specific aromas like olive, lavender, and rosemary sage that she wanted to smell at home.
Buy It! Footnanny Olive Foot Cream, $48; amazon.com
Buy It! Footnanny Mini Lavender Foot Cream, $16; amazon.com
Buy It! Footnanny Foot Treatment Set, $114; amazon.com
And for even more heartwarming details on the backstory of this brand, it was Oprah who encouraged Williams to take the initial leap of faith into entrepreneurship and even helped name the product line in its early stages.
"The most special moment was when I asked her opinion on how to create a name for my brand. Oprah asked me a few questions that made me realize my true gift to serve humanity was right in front of my face. It's exactly what people said they enjoyed the most about me — and it was something I truly loved to do. Footnanny was born," Williams says.
And Oprah made it happen.
