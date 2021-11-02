Oprah Calls This Hand Lotion a 'Dream Cream' — and Shoppers Approve

Heading into fall and winter, dry, chapped skin is often unavoidable. Yet a good hand cream keeps the worst of it at bay, and according to one commenter, Beekman's wins full marks for the task, even with constant hand-washing. "It feels like silk when you rub it into your hands. Not greasy, [and] the smell is awesome." To that end, three dozen five-star reviewers focus on the "heavenly" smell that the cream provides, and one person dubbed it a "beautiful, clean fragrance."