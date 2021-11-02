Oprah Calls This Hand Lotion a 'Dream Cream' — and Shoppers Approve
Oprah's love for gardening is well-documented. The mogul has a green thumb (and probably plenty of help) that means giant cabbages and glorious avocados thrive on her property. So when the superstar's Favorite Things list for 2021 went up this morning, it wasn't surprising to see a wealth of outdoorsy picks make the cut — and since gardening can be tough on the hands, we're paying special attention to the hand cream that landed special praise this year.
"Dream cream," Oprah wrote of the Beekman 1802 three-piece hand cream sampler. "Did you know that goat milk has a similar pH to human skin? I didn't. But what I do know for sure is that hands could use extra love these days. This gentle cream, in three scents, uses goat milk from family-owned farms around the U.S."
While the specific trio that Oprah spotlights is available on QVC, those who want to give the hand cream a try can snag a tube on Amazon while supplies last (be warned: It looks like stock is rapidly selling out). According to shoppers on the website, the honor is well-deserved: The cream's won over 600 five-star ratings, and the compliment that it's the "best hand cream ever."
Buy It! Beekman 1802 Hand Cream, $15–$22; amazon.com
"The best hand lotion to exist," wrote a different reviewer. "I am a nurse and wash my hands 72,289,492,297 a day. This lotion keeps them hydrated and is perfect. It's not too heavy, smells good, and keeps my hands soft." Other customers say a small dab of the formula instantly sinks into their skin, leaving their hands smooth and "never sticky" — which might be why some people immediately stock up after trying the find in their hotel bathroom.
Heading into fall and winter, dry, chapped skin is often unavoidable. Yet a good hand cream keeps the worst of it at bay, and according to one commenter, Beekman's wins full marks for the task, even with constant hand-washing. "It feels like silk when you rub it into your hands. Not greasy, [and] the smell is awesome." To that end, three dozen five-star reviewers focus on the "heavenly" smell that the cream provides, and one person dubbed it a "beautiful, clean fragrance."
As a last shopper writes, "My hands are happy again, and not complaining all the time." Going by all the fantastic reviews, Oprah's streak of winning recommendations continues apace. Try out the hand cream on Amazon before investing in the set.
