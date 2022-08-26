These Affordable Press-On Nails Take Less Than 10 Minutes to Apply — and They Last Up to 2 Weeks

Two years ago, I decided to stop biting my nails and start maintaining them — a feat that was made so much easier thanks, in part, to Olive & June.

I purchased the brand's Polish Mani System after seeing it all over social media, and it has not only helped me grow my nails, but also become a pro at painting them without getting polish everywhere. I've been obsessed with the brand and doing my nails ever since. So when Olive & June offered to send me its new Press-On Nail Mani System that launched last November, I excitedly accepted.

A pack of press-ons comes with 42 nails (made from recycled materials) in various sizes so that you can find your perfect match for each finger. Also included is a wooden cuticle pusher, nail file, buffer, prep pad, and non-damaging glue.

Let's just say, it was love at first application. (Psst... They even won a PEOPLE Tested seal of approval.)

To apply, start by pushing back your cuticles, then file and buff your natural nails and clean them with the included wipe. For long-term wear, which is what I always do, pipe a small dot of glue onto the press-on and spread it out using the tip of the glue pen (be sure to not get too close to the edge with glue). Then apply another small dot onto your natural nail and wait about 10 seconds before placing the press-on to your nail. Once you do, hold it down tightly for 30 seconds, and voilà!

I highly recommend laying out the fake nails in order so you can easily grab the one you're applying. Pro tip: Save your thumbs for last, it's much easier this way! It also helped me to follow along with this tutorial with the brand's founder, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, the first time.

After testing the two sets of press-ons the brand sent me, I was hooked. I've purchased several packs myself to use whenever I'm going on vacation or having friends come to visit — basically, any time I don't have time to deal with polish chips (I'm such a stickler about that).

I bought a purple iridescent pair to wear during my four-day trip to Disney World with my mom. I was so impressed by how well they held up throughout our long days of park-hopping and roller coaster-riding. My mom even thought they were my real nails and commented on how pretty they were.

While traveling, there was an incident when I was pulling down my carry-on suitcase from the overhead bin and thought I cracked a nail. But alas, they stayed solid and secure. I was so blown away by their durability that I re-purchased that same pair when I had friends visiting a month later, which I put on 10 minutes before we left to pick them up at the airport.

I recently turned to Olive & June press-ons again when a few of my natural nails painfully broke far down (ouch!). They stayed put for 15 days, but were definitely grown out and starting to get a little gross by the end of the second week. I only had one nail crack two days before I removed them.

Speaking of removal, it's extremely easy and mess-free with the brand's kit — just soak the little sponge pads with the provided bottle of acetone and slip one into each of the 10 reusable silicone finger caps. From there, buff the top coat off the press-on, then pop a pink cap over each nail and let it soak for about 20 minutes. When you take them off, the press-ons will have magically vanished!

It still truly surprises me to see that they just completely dissolve. I've noticed it takes a little longer on some nails, like my thumb, for the fake nail to disappear. Plus, I haven't experienced any damage to my natural nails when removing.

While I love how truly customizable they are to the size of my nails, I feel kind of bad about throwing away the extra press-ons. But since they don't even come close to fitting my nails, I have no use for them. The fake nails are available in four different lengths and shapes; there's almond, oval, square, and squoval. I personally prefer the long almond press-ons since that's how I typically file my natural nails.

The Olive & June press-on nails are truly one of my favorite beauty finds, and I can honestly say that I probably won't ever go to a salon gel extensions again because of them.

