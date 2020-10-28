Customers Begged This Buzzy Nail Brand to Make a Pedicure Kit — and Now It’s Finally Here

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

It’s hard to nail a good paint job. You need all the right tools, long-lasting polish, and a whole lot of patience. But thanks to the masterminds at Olive & June, it’s actually really easy to handle the paint (ahem, polish) and nail your mani — and now, your pedi — like a pro.

Olive & June made waves with its five-star-rated mani kits in the summer, and now, the buzzy L.A. salon is officially coming for you toes. It just launched the Pedi System, which includes everything you need to trim, treat, and paint your (toe)nails like the pros.

The Pedi System marks Olive & June’s most requested launch of the year. According to the brand, customers begged it to venture into pedicures, and clearly, the nail pros have been listening: The new pedi set has been months in the making.

The sure-to-sell-out pedicure kit includes key tools Olive & June fans have come to know and love from the mani kits, like a nail file and a nail buffer, along with some innovative new tools, including a foot file to buff away dead skin, silicone toe separators (for less waste), and a foot serum to hydrate and moisturize. But perhaps the star is the Posey, a revolutionary foot rest that ensures the ”perfect pedi position,” per the brand, and doubles as a compact storage system for the kit.

Image zoom

There are three tiers of the Pedi System currently available: the Tool Box, which comes with solely the tools; the One Color Box that has all the tools, plus one polish of your choice; or the Six Color Box that comes with six polishes. The pedi kit retails for $60, $70, and $100, respectively, and will definitely make a great holiday gift (in case you want to get that shopping done early).