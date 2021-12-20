This Celeb-Approved Brand Makes an Anti-Aging Cream That's So Popular, 20 Bottles Are Sold Every Minute
Taking care of your skin doesn't have to be expensive or complicated. Case in point? Olay. Since the brand's founding in 1952, it has used a "science-first approach to skincare" and developed anti-aging technology that has kept up with today's standards. This commitment to quality has won over loyal shoppers, who have sworn by the brand for years, along with a slew of celebrity partners like Jennifer Hudson and Teyana Taylor.
So, if maintaining a youthful complexion is one of your most important skincare goals, and you had to choose just one product from the brand's amazing lineup, let it be the Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer. The best-selling moisturizer is so popular that 20 bottles of it are sold every minute, according to the brand. And now's a great time to try it out for yourself because the cream is marked down to just $25 on Olay's website.
The Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Moisturizer, also known as "The Red Jar," is a facial cream that's packed with powerful ingredients to smooth and firm skin. Amino peptides and hyaluronic acid plump and brighten skin, while minimizing the appearance of wrinkles. The formula also features vitamin B3 (AKA niacinamide), which improves the skin's barrier by brightening dull skin, and glycerin to improve hydration (meaning, your skin will be soft, dewy, and flake-free throughout the day). For the best results, Olay recommends using the cream as the last step in your regimen after cleansers and serums.
More than 8,600 shoppers have given the moisturizer a perfect rating, with some calling it a "great product for the price" that's "a must-have no matter what your age." A few people even wrote that they saw a "significant improvement" in their skin after two weeks of using it.
"When I was younger, I tanned both in the sun and tanning beds. By the time I reached 40, my face and neck had dark patches, wrinkles, and dry, leathery skin," one five-star reviewer wrote. "For a few years, I tried many different products, some very expensive, with no improvement. Then Olay came out with [the] Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream, and I've been using it daily ever since. I'm now 64 and most people don't believe [me] when I tell them my age. However, what really matters is that I know my skin looks better now than when I was in my 40s."
Need we say more? Shop the best-selling moisturizer for only $25 while it's on sale — your skin will thank you later.