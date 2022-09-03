Amazon Shoppers Call This Cleansing Brush a 'Perfect Dupe' for Clarisonic — and It's on Sale for Just $17

When it comes to washing your face at the end of a long day, using your hands alone to apply cleanser really doesn't cut it.

Taking your skincare routine to the next level means incorporating a more specialized tool, like Olay's Facial Cleansing Brush, which also happens to be 38 percent off at Amazon. The brush has racked up thousands of ratings and is the best-seller in its category for a reason — and priced at just $17, it's super affordable right now.

Designed by dermatologists to fully exfoliate and cleanse your skin, this handy little device takes skincare above and beyond — plus it makes sure you're getting all the value out of your products. Use it with your normal cleanser to fully clean your skin of all dirt, impurities, and makeup at the end of the day, with minimal effort on your end.

The soft, cleansing bristles are gentle enough for sensitive skin, but work perfectly to get off even your most long-lasting makeup. After using the cleansing brush for the first phase of a skincare routine, your face is primed to incorporate all of your other products, like serums and moisturizer, so you're getting more benefits from every product.

The device has two speed options: a gentle, everyday setting and a more intense deep exfoliator to use when you need an extra boost of power. It also comes with two brush heads so you have a replacement when one wears out. Plus, it's water resistant, so you can use it the shower too.

To get the best effects from the device, just moisten your face and the brush head, apply your cleanser of choice, and gently exfoliate your entire face for one minute. When you're done, rinse and carry on with the rest of your routine.

Shoppers' love for this brush has pushed it into a best-seller position, where it's earned over 20,000 five-star ratings. One reviewer called it, "a holy grail item in my skincare routine." Another deemed it their "must-have for a fresh face."

A third reviewer called this a "perfect dupe" for the beloved Clarisonic face brush, a sentiment shared by many reviewers. Unlike the Olay, Clarisonic's brush has a limited lifespan because the battery can't be changed out, whereas this model can have new batteries put in anytime, keeping it going infinitely.

