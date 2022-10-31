This 'Holy Grail' Olaplex Kit Has All the Essentials for Healthy Hair  — and It's on Sale at Amazon

Last week, Amazon kicked off its annual Holiday Beauty Haul Sale that's packed with deals on everything from makeup and skincare to oral care products and beauty tools. And if you're looking to switch up your haircare routine, here's a deal that should be on your radar.

Through Sunday, November 6, you can snag the Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit on sale for less than $26. It comes with five of the popular brand's products that help repair and strengthen hair. Even Kim Kardashian swears by Olaplex for healthy hair, sharing in an Allure video, "When it's blonde, I put in a lot of Olaplex."

Whether or not your hair is dyed, you can use the products to help keep your hair nourished, protected, and shiny. The starter set includes Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, and No. 3 Hair Perfector (one of Kardashian's go-to products for shiny hair). The trial sizes are perfect for testing out the products for the first time or packing them while traveling over the holidays.

The "holy grail" kit has more than 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon (and a handful of items and bundles in the product listing collectively have more than 92,500 five-star ratings). Customers rave that the essentials kit is "worth the hype and the price," with one saying that it "made a major difference on my severely damaged hair from bleaching." They also added, "My hair is so soft and frizz-free!"

And one shopper put it simply: "Damaged dry hair? This will bring it back to life!" Others pointed out that the kit is "a great way to try the product line" and many loved the products so much, they ended up investing in the full-size versions of their favorites.

Whether you want to try out some new hair products, pack favorites for travel, or get a head start on holiday shopping, head to Amazon to pick up the Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit before the savings disappear!

