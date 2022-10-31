This 'Holy Grail' Olaplex Kit Has All the Essentials for Healthy Hair  — and It's on Sale at Amazon

Kim Kardashian uses the brand’s products

By Isabel Garcia
Published on October 31, 2022 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Olaplex Hair Perfector Tout
Photo: Amazon

Last week, Amazon kicked off its annual Holiday Beauty Haul Sale that's packed with deals on everything from makeup and skincare to oral care products and beauty tools. And if you're looking to switch up your haircare routine, here's a deal that should be on your radar.

Through Sunday, November 6, you can snag the Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit on sale for less than $26. It comes with five of the popular brand's products that help repair and strengthen hair. Even Kim Kardashian swears by Olaplex for healthy hair, sharing in an Allure video, "When it's blonde, I put in a lot of Olaplex."

Olaplex Hair Perfector
Amazon

Buy It! Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit, $25.20 (orig. $28); amazon.com

Whether or not your hair is dyed, you can use the products to help keep your hair nourished, protected, and shiny. The starter set includes Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Mask, No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, and No. 3 Hair Perfector (one of Kardashian's go-to products for shiny hair). The trial sizes are perfect for testing out the products for the first time or packing them while traveling over the holidays.

The "holy grail" kit has more than 1,000 five-star ratings on Amazon (and a handful of items and bundles in the product listing collectively have more than 92,500 five-star ratings). Customers rave that the essentials kit is "worth the hype and the price," with one saying that it "made a major difference on my severely damaged hair from bleaching." They also added, "My hair is so soft and frizz-free!"

And one shopper put it simply: "Damaged dry hair? This will bring it back to life!" Others pointed out that the kit is "a great way to try the product line" and many loved the products so much, they ended up investing in the full-size versions of their favorites.

Whether you want to try out some new hair products, pack favorites for travel, or get a head start on holiday shopping, head to Amazon to pick up the Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit before the savings disappear!

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

AMZF Scarves Under $25
Cozy Scarves for Fall and Winter from Amazon, Starting at $11
women owned business
45 Women-Owned Businesses to Shop on International Women's Day
Memorial Day Sales Roundup
72 Memorial Day Weekend Sales 2022 to Shop Now
Related Articles
Kerastase Gilt Sale Tout
Hurry! Gilt's Under-the-Radar Sale on This Salon-Quality Hair Care Brand Ends in Just Two Days
Best Deals Roundup Beauty Tout
Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Has Thousands of Deals — Here Are the Best 40
Sephora Holiday Savings 2022 Tout
The 17 Best Deals to Buy from the Sephora Holiday Savings Event Before They Sell Out 
Best Under $25 Beauty Deals Roundup Tout
We Found the Best Under-$25 Deals from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul Sale — Here's What to Shop
Shampoo & Hair Rinse
I'm a Guy with Curly Hair, and My New Favorite Shampoo Gives My Curls Definition with Every Wash
shay-mitchell; unite glossing
Shoppers Say the Shine-Boosting Spray Used on Shay Mitchell Is 'Magical', and Now It's 27% Off at Amazon
Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Beauty
I'm an Amazon Shopping Expert, and Everything I'm Buying at the Holiday Beauty Haul Sale Is Up to 65% Off
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush
Sonicare's Electric Toothbrush with 78,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Part of Amazon's Annual Beauty Sale
Roc Skin Care
Shoppers Are Calling This Retinol Face Moisturizer a 'Magic Eraser' for Fine Lines and Wrinkles, and It's 33% Off Today
Honest Beauty Vitamin C Radiance Serum
Shoppers Say This Vitamin C Serum from Jessica Alba's Beauty Brand Provides an 'Immediate Natural Glow'
Deals Under $25 PEAS
The 50 Best Deals You Can Snag for Under $25 During Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon post Prime sale deals
After Amazon's Prime Day 2, These 49 Noteworthy Deals Are Still Available to Shop
Living Proof Dry Shampoo
I've Tried and Disliked a Dozen Dry Shampoos, but Now I'm Obsessed with This Popular Brand That Smells Amazing
mandy moore tula eyebalm
The Caffeinated Eye Balm Mandy Moore Uses and Thousands of Shoppers Love Is Still on Sale at Amazon
Amazon Prime member deals
Attention, Prime Members! Here Are All of the Prime Early Access Deals Included in Your Subscription
Laneige Lip Mask
This Hydrating Lip Mask Sold Out During Prime Day, but It's Back in Stock for the Prime Early Access Sale