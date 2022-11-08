Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber Rely on Olaplex for Healthy Hair, and Its Top Products Are Secretly on Sale

When it comes to hair care, you may not need an introduction to Olaplex products.

After all, the salon-quality brand is loved by celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Addison Rae, and others. And whether you're looking to try it out for yourself for the first time or restock your favorites, you're in luck: Rue La La is offering markdowns on Olaplex sets right now. The secret sale site has deals on shampoos, conditioners, and more that add nourishment, shine, and volume to your hair. Just create a free account with your email address to access the sale.

Olaplex products are all about rebuilding bonds to give your hair strength and prevent it from breaking due to heat styling, coloring, or chemical treatments. They're useful for those with bleached or colored hair, as well as people whose hair has suffered other damage, including environmental.

The Rue La La sale ends on November 13, but items are already selling out, so start adding what you want to your cart ASAP. To help you quickly find what you're looking for, we pulled out the best Olaplex deals to shop for most hair types.

Olaplex Hair Products on Sale at Rue La La

We recommend starting with the Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo two-pack, which works on all hair types to gently cleanse hair, add moisture, and strengthen. Olaplex's shampoo and conditioner hashtags have millions of views on TikTok; one user, who is a hair stylist, shared how she uses the shampoo and conditioner to remove buildup and add in moisture to clients' hair. Another TikTok user said she loves the shampoo and conditioner because it will "repair, strengthen, and hydrate all hair types." (Unfortunately, the Olaplex conditioner has already sold out at this sale.)

Olaplex Rue La La Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, Pack of 2, $52.99 (orig. $60); ruelala.com

There's also a two-pack treatment kit that comes with the famous No. 3 Hair Perfector and the No. 6 Bond Smoother Styling Creme. Before using the shampoo and conditioner, the brand recommends using the No. 3, a hair mask that further reduces breakage. It only needs to be used once a week, meaning the small bottle should last you months.

Olaplex Rue La La Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector & No. 6 Bond Smoother Combo Pack, $52.99 (orig. $60); ruelala.com

Thinking of dyeing your hair platinum blonde like Kim? Then consider getting the Olaplex No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo and No. 8 Bond Intense Mask Combo Pack. It's designed to protect your hair from brittleness and strengthen roots, making hair healthy enough that it won't need much styling. Both products are formulated with anti-frizz and strengthening agents to reduce breakage and condition hair for a smoother, softer appearance.

Olaplex Rue La La Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Olaplex No. 4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo & No. 8 Bond Intense Mask Combo Pack, $52.99 (orig. $60); ruelala.com

Finally, don't miss the Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme & No. 7 Bonding Oil Combo Pack. The two-piece set contains a bonding oil that strengthens and protects hair structure as well as restoring its texture, along with a leave-in treatment that can be applied to wet hair to smooth flyaways and reduce drying time.

If you're looking to invest in your hair and save in the process, Olaplex's Rue La La sale should be your first stop. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks before the sale ends on Sunday, November 13.

Olaplex Rue La La Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Olaplex No. 4P Blonde Toning Shampoo, Pack of 2, $52.99 (orig. $60); ruelala.com

Olaplex Rue La La Sale
Rue La La

Buy It! Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother, Pack of 2, $52.99 (orig. $60); ruelala.com

Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, Pack of 3
Rue La La

Buy It! Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3, Pack of 3, $79.99 (orig. $90); ruelala.com

