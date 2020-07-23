The Brand Responsible for Kim Kardashian’s Glossy Hair Just Dropped a New At-Home Treatment

Celeb-loved haircare brand Olaplex is making it super easy to give your tresses some extra love at home with its newest innovation.

Olaplex released its brand new No. 0 Intensive Bond Building hair treatment today. The repairing formula is the latest from the hair maintenance system, which is used by A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Drew Barrymore. Described as a “booster” for the brand’s most famous product, the new at-home treatment is available for $28 at Sephora.

Buy It! No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment, $28; sephora.com

No. 0 is an at-home version of Olaplex’s salon staple No. 1 and sold in a kit with the wildly popular No. 3 Hair Perfector. The brand claims that both products work even better together, helping to rehab hair bonds and strengthen tresses while addressing damage from coloring and hot styling tools. Users are instructed to apply the No. 0 from scalp to ends before using the No. 3 to get the best results.

Given widespread salon closures, the new at-home treatment comes at the perfect time. While it’s not intended to replace professional treatments you may receive, it’ll revive hair while you wait for your next appointment.

“This is intended for home use to give them the biggest repair between salon visits,” the brand wrote on Instagram. “We recommend doing a stand alone service then [using] No. 0 and No. 3 for home use in-between.”

The Instagram announcement was met with tons of excitement from loyal Olaplex users. “Not going to lie, it does slightly feel like Christmas Day,” one person wrote.

“I would say it sounds too good to be true, but the rest of the range is just magnificent!” another chimed in.

The bond building treatment is set to arrive in more stores soon and will launch globally in September, the brand shared on Instagram. For now, you can snag limited-edition sets of the No. 0 and No. 3 for $28 at Sephora. Given the buzz surrounding this launch, we have a feeling it will sell out fast, so you’ll want to hurry if you want to be the first to try it.