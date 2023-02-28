This Foot Cream 'Works Like Magic' on 'Dry and Cracked' Feet, and It's Just $9

It’s racked up more than 56,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers

Published on February 28, 2023 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream for Extremely Dry,
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasq

One of the hardest-working areas of our bodies is our feet — and they often are desperately in need of a little TLC.

While a pedicure is one way to keep feet baby-smooth, at-home foot treatments are much more affordable, and can keep heels from shredding bedsheets and blankets between salon visits. When it comes to easy and exceptional foot care on a budget, a 3.2-ounce jar of O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream is just $9 at Amazon, and provides guaranteed relief from "dry and cracked" feet.

The foot cream has a concentrated, moisturizing formula that uses extra allantoin, which helps to penetrate thick layers of skin and claims to bring benefits in as little as a few days of use. The unscented and non-greasy balm works to heal, relieve, and repair feet that are especially dry and cracked. It also creates a protective layer on the surface of your skin to increase moisture levels and prevent further damage and dryness.

To see the best results, simply apply the foot cream after exfoliating the skin, after a shower or bath, and before bed.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream for Extremely Dry,
Amazon

Buy It! O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream, $8.68; amazon.com

The product has garnered more than 56,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, and many have credited the "miracle cream" for transforming their feet and prepping them for spring and summer footwear.

"My feet were so extremely dry and cracked last summer that I was embarrassed to wear sandals," one reviewer said. After using the foot cream for a few months, they shared that their feet "are no longer dry and cracked," and pointed out that a little bit of product goes a long way.

Another happy shopper wrote, "After one use of this cream, my feet are completely soft to the touch," and added that the cream works "like magic." A final five-star reviewer raved that the cream "works great for getting spring/summer ready feet!"

Give your feel the nourishment they (likely) need, and grab O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Foot Cream before it's time to break out the sandals.

