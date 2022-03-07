Sale Alert! This Celeb-Loved Skincare Brand Is Deeply Discounted for 24 Hours Only
Now that spring is here, it's the perfect opportunity to refresh your regimen and try some celebrity-loved products that do the trick for our favorite stars. Just recently, Maude Apatow shared her step-by-step beauty routine in a YouTube video, and we paid special attention to what she used to get her Euphoria glow. The actress proudly held the Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Face Toner to the camera, and expertly swiped it across her face to balance her skin's pH levels and remove impurities and dead skin. Turns out, this skincare secret weapon is on major sale today only, along with a few other power players from the brand.
Buy It! Obagi Medical Nu-Derm Face Toner, $30.10 (orig. $43); amazon.com
That's right, Obagi Medical is the featured brand for Amazon's Deal of the Day right this second, which means you can score serious savings on the good stuff for the next 24 hours. According to a rep, the anti-aging line has an impressively long list of celebrity fans including Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who fronted a diversity-focused skincare campaign for the brand in 2019), Ayesha Curry, Sofia Carson, and others; and prides itself on creating powerful products backed by clinical research to target all skin types. The bottom line: Stop what you're doing and stock up on everything stat before time runs out.
In addition to Apatow's beloved toner above, we highly recommend trying other bestsellers from the brand like the Obagi Medical Clenziderm M.D. Daily Care Foaming Acne Face Wash, which Ayesha Curry uses to unclog pores and wash the day away. It's only $28.35 during the sales event, which is a nice break from its original price tag of $43.
And of course, every solid skincare routine should include vitamin C for brightening benefits, and the Obagi Medical Professional C Serum 20%, Vitamin C Facial Serum is a godsend for anyone with normal to oily skin types. The potent product minimizes the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and leaves your complexion looking smoother than ever — just in time for the warm weather ahead.
Shop these tried-and-true products below and score rock-bottom prices while you can.
Buy It! Obagi Medical Clenziderm M.D. Daily Care Foaming Acne Face Wash, $28.35 (orig. $43); amazon.com
Buy It! Obagi Medical Professional C Serum 20%, Vitamin C Facial Serum, $93.10 (orig. $136.99); amazon.com
