October 26, 2022

NuFace Nordstrom Rack Sale
Photo: Nordstrom Rack

Hailey Bieber knows the importance of good skin. The Rhode skincare founder is famous for her gorgeous glow, so it only makes sense that we turn to her when our skin could use a little TLC, too.

Since the model is always willing to spill her beauty secrets, it didn't take us long to learn that one of her hacks actually involves a face-sculpting device called NuFace. If the name rings a bell, it's because NuFace is a highly sought-after at-home skincare tool that's been blowing up the beauty industry since its inception. This one tones, tightens, and sculpts the face with microcurrent technology, which means there's a lot of magic happening here without the cost of going to a dermatologist or esthetician for a similar result.

When we spotted Bieber prepping her complexion with this gadget in a recent social media video post, we looked high and low for a deal on the same device. After all, if this face-tightening tool can carve out more defined cheekbones and sharp jawlines with the touch of a button, we're all in.

Luckily, we stumbled across a rather secret sale happening over at Nordstrom Rack, and there are currently so many NuFace finds in stock at the discount retailer. You can score the full-size NuFace Trinity device in a pretty pink shade for just $160, which is a nice break from its original price of $259. The genius skin smoother can be used for just five minutes a day and comes with a hydrating gel primer product (which is essential to prep the skin before each use.)

Jennifer Aniston NuFace Sale
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! NuFace Refreshed Pinktini Trinity Kit, $159.97 (orig. $259); nordstromrack.com

For more affordable options, you can also score the Mini Kits, which are just $120 each and offer the exact same technology in a more compact size.Or, you can try the sleek NuFace Fix device, which is on sale for just $100 (generously discounted from $149) and is great for targeting specific areas of the face like the upper lip line and tired eye area.

Shop these NuFace devices on sale below, and take advantage of such low prices while they're still in stock.

Jennifer Aniston NuFace Sale
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! NuFace Refreshed Platinum Mini Kit, $119.97 (orig. $189); nordstromrack.com

Jennifer Aniston NuFace Sale
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! NuFace Fix Device, $99.97 (orig. $149); nordstromrack.com

Jennifer Aniston NuFace Sale
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! NuFace Refreshed Mini Device, $119.97 (orig. $189); nordstromrack.com

Jennifer Aniston NuFace Sale
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Serum, $49; nordstromrack.com

