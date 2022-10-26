Lifestyle Beauty The Face-Sculpting Tool Hailey Bieber Uses to Prep Her Skin Is on Major Sale for a Limited Time Only The must-have device is 36 percent off By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 26, 2022 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Nordstrom Rack Hailey Bieber knows the importance of good skin. The Rhode skincare founder is famous for her gorgeous glow, so it only makes sense that we turn to her when our skin could use a little TLC, too. Since the model is always willing to spill her beauty secrets, it didn't take us long to learn that one of her hacks actually involves a face-sculpting device called NuFace. If the name rings a bell, it's because NuFace is a highly sought-after at-home skincare tool that's been blowing up the beauty industry since its inception. This one tones, tightens, and sculpts the face with microcurrent technology, which means there's a lot of magic happening here without the cost of going to a dermatologist or esthetician for a similar result. The 5 Best Dermaplaning Tools of 2022, Tested and Reviewed When we spotted Bieber prepping her complexion with this gadget in a recent social media video post, we looked high and low for a deal on the same device. After all, if this face-tightening tool can carve out more defined cheekbones and sharp jawlines with the touch of a button, we're all in. Luckily, we stumbled across a rather secret sale happening over at Nordstrom Rack, and there are currently so many NuFace finds in stock at the discount retailer. You can score the full-size NuFace Trinity device in a pretty pink shade for just $160, which is a nice break from its original price of $259. The genius skin smoother can be used for just five minutes a day and comes with a hydrating gel primer product (which is essential to prep the skin before each use.) Nordstrom Rack Buy It! NuFace Refreshed Pinktini Trinity Kit, $159.97 (orig. $259); nordstromrack.com For more affordable options, you can also score the Mini Kits, which are just $120 each and offer the exact same technology in a more compact size.Or, you can try the sleek NuFace Fix device, which is on sale for just $100 (generously discounted from $149) and is great for targeting specific areas of the face like the upper lip line and tired eye area. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Celebrities and Models Are Choosing This One-and-Done Loungewear for Fall Hailey Bieber's $695 Designer Slippers Look So Similar to These Amazon Slippers That Are Now $25 Editors' Picks: The Best Beauty Products We Tried in September Shop these NuFace devices on sale below, and take advantage of such low prices while they're still in stock. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! NuFace Refreshed Platinum Mini Kit, $119.97 (orig. $189); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! NuFace Fix Device, $99.97 (orig. $149); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! NuFace Refreshed Mini Device, $119.97 (orig. $189); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Rack Buy It! NuFace Fix Line Smoothing Serum, $49; nordstromrack.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.