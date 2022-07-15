The 17 Best Beauty Deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Start at Just $20
We've been waiting for this!
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opens to the public today, which means you can get first dibs on the good stuff if you don't delay. While we know the massive retailer never disappoints when it comes to thousands of must-have markdowns on shoes, clothing, and accessories for the entire family, it's the beauty deals during this savings event that are downright tempting, if you ask us.
Whether you're looking to restock on your tried-and-true makeup must-haves (ah-hem, Charlotte Tilbury, anyone?) or simply want to experiment with a few fresh brands you may have had your eyes on for a while; this is definitely the time to save big on the buzziest items that are taking over the skincare, makeup, hair care, and fragrance categories.
It goes without saying that many of these prestige products rarely go on sale, so if there's a luxury line you've been keeping tabs on, we highly recommend you add to cart while everything is still in stock.
Scroll through our list below to find the top 17 beauty deals of the #NSale, and peep the sizable discounts on each sku.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2022 Beauty Deals:
- Paula's Choice Jumbo BHA Liquid Exfoliant Set, $46 (orig. $75)
- NuFace Mini Starter Kit, $135 (orig. $209)
- Yves Saint Laurent Slim Velvet Radical Lipstick Duo, $50 (orig. $78)
- Coola Classic Pina Colada Sunscreen Set, $28 (orig. $45)
- Oribe Magic Set, $65 (orig. $97)
- Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum Set, $140 (orig. $189)
- Hourglass Cosmetics Veil Essentials Set, $72 (orig. $102)
- Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set, $99 (orig. $137)
- Tula The Power Couple Set, $70 (orig. $114)
- Supergoop Glow Duo, $41 (orig. $61)
- Benefit Gimme More Precision Brow Gel & Pencil Set, $20 (orig. $38)
- Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $59 (orig. $92)
- Diptyque Four-Piece Candle Gift Set, $110 (orig. $152)
- Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel & Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel Duo, $140 (orig. $210)
- GHD Soft Curl Iron, $133 (orig. $199)
- Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Duo, $57 (orig. $76)
For the makeup lovers, you can't go wrong with anything from Charlotte Tilbury, but the Pillow Talk Lip Kit is an absolute must since it looks great on all skin tones and is lauded by celebrities, industry experts, and shoppers alike. For a more dramatic pout, try the Yves Saint Laurent Slim Velvet Radical Lipstick Duo or the Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm Duo, two fancy options with rich shade options that will carry you right into fall.
When it comes to skincare, don't sleep on the NuFace Starter Mini Kit, the Dr. Dennis Gross value set, and the Paula's Choice BHA Liquid Exfoliant duo to get you glowing in no time. Protect your complexion this summer with SPF favorites from Supergoop and Coola, and put your best face forward with this comprehensive kit from Tula.
Last but not least, pick up this high-tech curling iron from GHD for bouncy, voluminous curls (without the heat damage), and set your style with Oribe mists for the perfect finishing touch.
Treat yourself to these not-to-be-missed Nordstrom Sale beauty deals below.
Buy It! Supergoop Glow Duo, $41 (orig. $61); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Benefit Gimme More Precision Brow Gel & Pencil Set, $20 (orig. $38); nordstrom.com
Buy It! GHD Soft Curl Iron, $133 (orig. $199); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit, $59 (orig. $92); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set, $110 (orig. $152); nordstrom.com
Buy It! Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta® AHA/BHA Daily Cleansing Gel & Alpha Beta® Extra Strength Daily Peel Duo, $140 (orig. $210); nordstrom.com
