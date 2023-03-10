Lifestyle Beauty The Shampoo and Conditioner Nicole Kidman Uses for Thicker, Fuller Hair Is on Sale This Weekend It comes with Vegamour's best-selling dry shampoo, too By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. If anyone has to take extra special care of their hair, it's celebrities. They spend hours on the red carpet, attend events, and film shows and movies. And for stars like Nicole Kidman, the impact of daily styling throughout her career — as well as other hair-damaging factors like pregnancy, aging, and time spent in the elements — has taken a toll on her delicate strands. "It wasn't until a few years ago that I realized our strands and scalp deserve as much attention and care as the rest of our bodies (and minds) do," Kidman, a Vegamour ambassador, said in a blog post. The actress called Vegamour's Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner one of her "personal favorites" for helping to protect and strengthen her hair, and right now you can get both products along with the brand's best-selling Gro Dry Shampoo for an extra 20 percent off the sale price thanks to a special deal on The Everyday Kit. Vegamore Buy It! Vegamour The Everyday Kit, $86.40 with code DSKITS20 (orig. $128); vegamour.com Quinta Brunson Just Used My Favorite $20 Lengthening Mascara for the Red Carpet Red carpet or not, taking good care of your hair is important for maintaining strong, shiny strands, and Vegamour's The Everyday Kit is packed with nourishing ingredients that are designed to help. The shampoo and conditioner set features Karmatin, which is essentially a vegan keratin treatment that bonds to hair follicles and remains attached to strands even after rinsing. Plus, it's formulated with less harsh chemicals and is a lot more budget-friendly. The marula oil and murumuru butter provide hydration and protection against free radicals, while red clover and mung beans help prevent future hair loss. And if you're wanting more volume, the plant-based phytoactives help reduce signs of shedding while making your hair appear more full. Although Kidman didn't put the Gro Dry Shampoo on her list of favorites, it's one of Vegamour's best-selling products. Like the Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner, the talc-free dry shampoo contains phytoactives to add volume to your strands, while the lightweight formula works to absorb oils without drying. I Live on an Island, and I Wear This Hydrating Sunscreen Every Single Day With hundreds of five-star ratings, shoppers say that The Everyday Kit really works to protect their hair. "My thinning hair has stopped coming out in handfuls and I couldn't be more grateful," one reviewer wrote. "Thinning spots have actually grown hair back and the shampoo smells fantastic." "I am seriously impressed with this line of products," another person said, adding that their hair has never been "healthier [and] bouncier" or "looked better." "I can confidently say that the ingredients behind Vegamour's products are deeply researched, and I believe that the results speak for themselves," Kidman added in her blog post. And although they're not included in the spring sale, other Vegamour products Kidman has been loving include the Gro Hair Serum, the Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum, and the Gro Revitalizing Scalp Massager. If you predict lots of swimming and sunshine in your future and want to protect and strengthen your strands, shop The Everyday Kit at Vegamour before this sale ends on March 12. Vegamour Buy It! Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $58; vegamour.com Vegamour Buy It! Vegamour Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum, $42; vegamour.com Vegamour Buy It! Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Scalp Massager, $18; vegamour.com Vegamour Buy It! Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioning Kit, $86 (orig. $96); vegamour.com Do you love a good deal? 