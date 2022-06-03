Nicole Kidman Just Partnered with the Brand Behind the Hair Growth Serum That Sells Every 22 Seconds
Nicole Kidman is known for many things: her award-winning acting chops, her lovely Australian accent, her sweet relationship with husband Keith Urban, and her ridiculously good head of hair, to name a few.
Since Kidman, 54, first made a name for herself in Hollywood back in the '90s, her long, thick curls have turned heads. If you've ever wondered how the Being the Ricardos actress keeps her famous locks so full and bouncy, it's your lucky day, because she's letting us in on her secret.
Kidman just partnered with haircare brand Vegamour, known for its powerful hair-thickening products like the Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, which she calls one of her "personal favorites." The Big Little Lies star also favors the Gro Revitalizing Shampoo & Conditioner, the Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum, and the Gro Revitalizing Scalp Massager.
The Gro Hair Serum gained popularity during the pandemic — a time of major hair loss due to COVID-19 and stress — with 52,000 people buying it in just one month. Now, a bottle of the vegan serum sells every 22 seconds, so its impact is no joke.
Buy It! Vegamour Gro Hair Serum, $58; vegamour.com
The best-selling serum is formulated with caffeine, peptides, antioxidant-rich red clover and curcumin, and mung bean, which together help soothe the scalp, increase density at the roots, and lengthen hair. Shoppers credit the Kidman-approved serum with slowing their hair loss and increasing growth within just two months.
Simply massage the serum into your scalp at any time of day and style your hair as you normally would without worrying about it leaving strands looking greasy. Postpartum women rave about the "significant improvement" they've seen after using the product, and even those diagnosed with PCOS and hypothyroidism (both of which can cause major hair loss) are amazed by the results. One even called it "the most effective product I have ever used."
The Vegamour Shampoo & Conditioner is also suitable for all hair types (even color-treated hair!) and the brand's eyelash serum has shoppers skipping mascara because their lashes look so "full and lush."
Take a cue from Nicole Kidman and shop more trusted hair-thickening products from Vegamour below.
Buy It! Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo & Conditioner, $86 (orig. $96); vegamour.com
Buy It! Vegamour Gro Lash Serum, $80; vegamour.com
Buy It! Vegamour Gro Scalp Detoxifying Serum, $38; vegamour.com
- This PEOPLE Tested-Approved Mattress Topper That Offers 'Firm Support' Is on Sale at Amazon
- Amazon Is Packed With Bright Summer Wreaths for Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15
- Tons of Cooling and Breathable Sheets, Blankets, and More Are on Sale in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $19
- One-Shoulder Tops Are a Major Summer Trend, and This $30 Colorblock Swimsuit Is How Shoppers Are Buying In