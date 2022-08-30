I've Been Buying the Same Conditioner for Years, and It's the Secret to My Super Soft Hair

If there is one part of my beauty routine that I will care about above all else, it's maintaining soft, healthy hair. A few years ago, I zeroed in on my holy grail soft-hair product — and now, I'll never go back.

I use the Nexxus Moisturizing Conditioner every time I wash my hair, and I'm fully obsessed. If you've been looking for an easy way to get super-soft hair, it's more than $10 off at Amazon — bringing the price down to just $20. If that seems a bit steep, keep in mind that this is a giant, 33.8-ounce salon-style pump bottle that'll last for months.

As a lifelong swimmer and someone with long, naturally wavy hair (for those who follow hair types more closely, I have type 2c, which is a strong, natural wave), there have been many times in my life when having healthy, soft, and moisturized hair was not an easy feat. I always aim for it to be soft and tangle-free enough to brush and easily run my hands through. This is the conditioner that makes that possible.

The silicone-free conditioner incorporates ingredients like elastin and caviar complex for that insanely silky feel. It's great on dry hair, and over time, it helps to repair damage that might have been caused by coloring or heat. For me, it reversed damage from chlorine, minimized breakage and split ends, and allowed more of my natural texture to come through.

I wash my hair about three to four times per week (I know that infrequent washers will disapprove, but that's just what works for me!), first using a natural and gentle shampoo. I've tried many over the years, and my current favorite is this $7 Acure bottle at Amazon. Then I'll follow up with this deeply moisturizing conditioner. Because I wash it often, my hair would otherwise be prone to drying out, but this conditioner protects me from that.

It's worth noting that I do typically avoid heat on my hair, as well as bleaching and chemical-heavy products, so those habits also help this conditioner do its best work. (And by the way, it is safe to use on colored hair.) Regardless, I'm convinced there's a bit of magic in this bottle.

Not only does it work like a charm to give me soft, healthy hair, but friends are always complimenting me — seriously, people ask all the time how my hair is so soft! Plus, it also smells amazing. I can't stress this enough: The delicious, but not overpowering, scent is easily half the reason why I'm so hooked on this conditioner.

I'm hardly the only customer who's fallen in love with this conditioner. The product has garnered a near-perfect rating on Amazon, with over 4,400 shoppers leaving it a five-star rating. Many have also shared their sentiments in reviews: One noted, "My hair is changed for the better. It is softer, yet stronger." Another called it "perfect for my bird nest hair!"

Ready for a hair refresh? Add the Nexxus Moisturizing Conditioner into your routine by grabbing the massive 33.8-ounce bottle while it's on sale for just $20 at Amazon.

Annie Burdick is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites.

