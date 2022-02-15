Revlon's Popular One-Step Hair Dryer Brush Just Got a Big Makeover
Few hair tools have earned rave reviews like this shopper- and editor-loved gadget — and now there's even more to love.
Revlon released two new versions of its best-selling One-Step hair dryer and styler. The brand dropped a sleeker, lighter version of its popular tool — the Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, and also launched an even smaller edition, the Revlon One-Step Root Booster, which is specially designed for styling bangs and shorter hairstyles. Both come with a series of improvements and new features that make them even better than the original that's earned 215,000 Amazon five-star ratings.
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0, $68.88; amazon.com
The 2.0 Plus hair tool looks similar to the original except for its slimmer barrel and handle. Besides looking a bit different, it feels lighter too, so it's easier to maneuver and handle. This updated version features a series of heat settings, including a new "medium" temperature that is gentler on locks. And its bristle-covered tip is now removable (for easy cleaning and storage), and coated in ceramic that better distributes heat. While these tweaks may seem small, they make a big difference, according to users.
"The Plus has a smaller oval head, which still dries my hair quickly, but allows me to get closer to the roots and do a little flip at the ends," one reviewer wrote. The owner also noticed that the 2.0 made their hair look shinier and its streamlined shape made it easier to use. "The handle is much, much thinner and the weight is much more balanced," they continued. "If you see a redhead with a fabulous blowout, it is me."
"I absolutely love this product," another reviewer wrote. "It takes me half the time to do my hair, which is totally amazing, and it feels so soft."
One PEOPLE staffer agrees with these reviewers, and likes it more than the original, too. "It's so much more lightweight," Ecommerce writer Alex Warner says. "I love it."
Revlon's new Root Booster version is even more nimble than the original and the Plus 2.0, making it ideal for drying bangs and styling shorter hair cuts. The brush on this one can get even closer to the roots to create more volume, too. And this one is better for creating tighter curls typical of curling irons or wands.
Buy It! Revlon One-Step Root Booster, $49.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Considering the popularity of the original blow dry brush that owners call "seriously life-changing," "a miracle worker," and "the best money they've ever spent," these new ones are bound to be a hit, too. And while these Amazon deals last, shoppers can get the One-Step Root Booster and the original for less with the coupons featured in the product listings.
Buy It! Revlon Original One-Step Volumizer $29.88 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Revlon's Popular One-Step Hair Dryer Brush Just Got a Big Makeover
- Thanks to Double Discounts, This Super Thin and Effective Robot Vacuum Is Now Under $200 at Amazon
- Amazon Put the Lightweight Tablet That Shoppers Say Is 'Better Than a Laptop' on Sale
- The Space-Saving Vacuum Bags Amazon Shoppers Call 'Magic' Are 50% Off Right Now