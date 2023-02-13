I have a confession: I can get stinky (like, really stinky) after moving my body. As a long distance runner and recent Pilates convert, my fiancé won't even come near me after I finish a workout. It's not something I'm intrinsically fussed about — humans sweat and no one can escape natural body odor — but I have found that most "natural" deodorants just don't jibe with me. This results in typically reaching for a men's sport deodorant for the days I know I'll be sweating my booty off — hot subway commutes included.

When I learned Glossier was launching a natural deodorant, I was expecting the same experience I've had with others — which are nice in theory but don't actually work in staving off my B.O. or prevent my underarms from sweating.

According to Glossier Senior Vice President of Global Marketing Kleo Mack, the brand has tested more than 65 natural deodorants since 2016 — and even tried things like facial toners on underarms to determine effectiveness. "After countless attempts to find the best natural deodorant for all, we took the challenge upon ourselves to create a natural and clean deodorant that works for everyone: to formulate the quintessential clean deodorant you'll actually want to use," says Mack. "We're excited that we landed on an incredible, refillable product that combats odor, doesn't irritate the skin, comes in a stunning variety of scents — and an unscented option! — including the brand new Sandstone."

Needless to say, we were excited to put this to our own tests. Would we actually find a natural deodorant that really works? Read on for the details.

How We Tested the Glossier Deodorant

To get a holistic understanding of how this deodorant works in my everyday routine, I wore the Glossier deodorant in place of my usual deodorant (Degree Men 48-hour Extreme Blast) for three weeks. This consisted of normal activities like working from home and walks to the coffee shop, as well as an in-person HIIT class, 2-mile runs, under-desk treadmill walking, and at-home Pilates workouts. It's worth noting that I tested this during the winter, where I would be less sweaty day-to-day than if I had tested during the heat of summer. (The warmest it got while I tested this product was 59 degrees). I swiped it on in the morning before getting ready and/or after my shower if I showered in the morning or during the day.

The Results

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised by this deodorant's effectiveness. It smelled amazing and seemed to last through a day's work. I also feel like, despite not being an anti-perspirant, the ingredients kept my underarms dry from sweat while still conditioning the skin (meaning, they didn't feel dry or chapped like some deodorants tend to do, especially in the winter). PEOPLE Commerce Writer Alyssa Brascia was equally impressed with its performance. "It was long-wearing throughout my sweaty workout sessions and never made me suspicious that I did in fact smell (as other "natural" deodorants have)," she says. In the end, the only thing that might keep us from buying this deodorant is the price tag, which rings in quite higher than a drugstore offering.

What It's Good For

The Glossier deodorant is a great option for those seeking an aluminum-free formula that's also made with other natural ingredients and features scents that smell heavenly — and actually last.

Pros:

Refillable sticks help reduce plastic consumption

Effective odor-control, even during intense workouts

Made from natural ingredients without aluminum, baking soda, and exfoliating acids

Scents are unique and intense — in a good way

What It's Not Good For

For those who are looking for an option that makes a bigger impact in reducing the carbon footprint, there may be better alternatives. While the refillable packaging is meant to cut down on plastic over time, it is still plastic. We'll let you decide if it goes far enough.

Cons:

One of the most expensive aluminum-free deodorants on the market

While the plastic may be recyclable, it depends on your community's guidelines, since it isn't naturally compostable

What to Consider When Using Glossier Deodorant

Ingredients

"This deodorant is formulated without aluminum, baking soda, exfoliating acids, or water — a.k.a. things that can cause bad odor, disrupt the skin's pH level, and cause irritation," says Mack. With key ingredients of superfruit elderberry extract and coconut oil, which "keep the underarm skin nourished and conditioned, helping to reduce odors," according to Mack, as well as — this one surprised me — potato starch, which is a natural ingredient that apparently helps absorbs moisture. "The added magnesium hydroxide is a pH-adjuster and absorbent that helps to reduce dreaded sweat stains," she adds. For those who are wanting to avoid aluminum and prioritize "cleaner" or more natural ingredients in skincare (which includes deodorant, by the way), then this deodorant is a fair option.

Scents

Glossier's deodorant comes in three scents (Sandstone, Orange Blossom Neroli, and the brand's popular shape-shifting Glossier You) as well as one unscented version. While I can't speak to the other two scents, the Orange Blossom Neroli iteration smelled exactly how you would expect it to from the name. It evoked a heavenly citrusy, flowery smell that somehow transported me to a beach in southern Italy every time I caught a whiff. Brascia used the Sandstone scent, which she describes as a "clean yet woodsy androgynous scent that works for both men and women." Brascia said it added a layer to her perfume "which leans on the masculine side anyways, with hints of florals" resulting in a custom scent she simply adored.

Sustainability

"The refillable packaging features a mono material case, meaning only one type of material is used and allows both pieces to be recycled after use, where materials are accepted," says Mack. However, she emphasized that "users should check with their local community recycling guidelines before throwing in the blue bin." That being said, not everyone has easy access to recycling and not all community guidelines collect every type of plastic. Be sure to do your own research on local recycling before purchasing if this is something you're prioritizing in a deodorant.

Price

Considering my current go-to is $6 on Amazon for a two-pack, it's hard for me to want to spend the extra money on this deodorant, even though I really enjoyed the product. It's also worth mentioning, though, that I'm not someone who seeks out natural or aluminum-free deodorant. For those that do, the $22 price tag might be well worth it, especially since it really does prevent sweating and odor.

Texture

While it didn't affect my overall experience, the consistency was a softer solid compared to other deodorant sticks I've used over the years. I felt that while it was technically solid, I would be afraid of it melting if I were to keep it in my bag in hotter temperatures. Brascia, however, wasn't a fan of this texture. "I wasn't the biggest fan of the gel-like texture that it left on my underarms," she explains. "It made my skin feel sticky until it dried down, which will be the norm for gel deodorant users, but a slightly odd feeling if you're a stick deodorant devotee like me."

Lifespan

Because of the softer consistency, I wasn't expecting it to last as long as my more solid deodorant sticks. However, after using this product daily for more than three weeks, I was surprised at how much product was still left in the tube. That said, I realized that I hadn't been needing to apply a ton of product to feel like it would be effective, meaning a little goes a long way and this will last you awhile, which is a relief considering the higher cost.

Other Aluminum-Free Deodorants to Consider

If you're in the market for an alumnium-free deodorant, there are plenty of options to consider.

Alo Supernatural Deodorant: This is a similar product without aluminum and baking soda that also comes in a citrusy scent. While not refillable, it's priced the same as the Glossier refill at $18 — but is 1.7 oz. compared to Glossier's 2.2 oz.

Public Goods Aluminum-Free Deodorant: While made with baking soda (the Glossier deodorant is not), this would be a better option for those wanting a natural deodorant at a lower price point ($7.95) or for those who want to take it one step further in terms of sustainability — the tube is plastic-free and fully compostable.

Secret's Aluminum-Free Coconut Deodorant: Also a budget-friendly alternative, retailing just under $10, this would be a good option if you typically buy your deodorant at drugstores and/or Target.

Drunk Elephant's Sweet Piti Deodorant Cream: This offering is surprisingly cheaper than Glossier's (by a few dollars) and only comes in a fragrance-free option. The deodorant is described as a creamy stick, which we imagine would be a similar texture to the Glossier formula.

Saltair Natural Deodorant: This is a good alternative if you like the refillable aspect of the Glossier deodorant, as the Saltair deodorants are also designed with refillable tubes which are meant to cut down on plastic use over time (although the refillable packaging for both Saltair and Glossier are still both made of plastic).

Is the Glossier Deodorant Worth It?

Overall, Glossier's deodorant does what it claims — eliminating odor while keeping pits dry yet conditioned without aluminum, baking soda, and exfoliating acid. For those searching for an aluminum-free deodorant that actually works and smells great (and are willing to pay a premium for that), then this may just be exactly what you need; however, if you're less concerned about the ingredients and more just needing a great-smelling deodorant that keeps the odor at bay, then there are plenty of other options that do that at a lower cost.

