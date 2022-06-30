This Luxurious $25 Quinoa Oil Body Lotion Is Leaving Shoppers with 'Smooth and Hydrated Skin'

In one of the thousand five-star reviews for the NativaSpa Quinoa Firming Body Lotion, a shopper summed it up simply: It's the "best thing I have ever tried on my body," they wrote. The lotion is infused with nourishing sunflower seed oil and quinoa oil, which is packed with vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids like omegas 3, 6, and 9 to restore and improve the skin barrier (which holds in moisture) and increase firmness and elasticity by promoting the stimulation of collagen.