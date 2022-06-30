This Luxurious $25 Quinoa Oil Body Lotion Is Leaving Shoppers with 'Smooth and Hydrated Skin'
Now that we've shifted our focus (and hemlines) to clothes that keep us cool, many of us are reaching for hydrating body lotions for our exposed legs. If keeping your skin soft and supple during summer is top of mind, look to an under-the-radar brand that harnesses the hydrating powers of an ancient grain.
In one of the thousand five-star reviews for the NativaSpa Quinoa Firming Body Lotion, a shopper summed it up simply: It's the "best thing I have ever tried on my body," they wrote. The lotion is infused with nourishing sunflower seed oil and quinoa oil, which is packed with vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids like omegas 3, 6, and 9 to restore and improve the skin barrier (which holds in moisture) and increase firmness and elasticity by promoting the stimulation of collagen.
The light fragrance of warm vanilla and peony creates a "spa-like" experience when using this luxe lotion that sinks into skin quickly, according to shoppers. And while $25 is more expensive than standard drugstore body lotions, this high-end formula comes in a large 13.5-ounce bottle, which makes the actual cost about $1.85 per ounce — and by the sounds of some of these reviews, shoppers would probably pay more.
Buy It! NativaSpa Quinoa Firming Body Lotion, $25; shopnativaspa.com
Plenty of reviewers noted that this lotion leaves them feeling "smooth and hydrated" and never greasy, plus, many say that they love the scent. One shopper said they love it so much, they're "crazy" over it and describe it as having the "perfect consistency" — "rich without being heavy." They added that their skin looks "instantly better" after they put it on.
Another person wrote that they "absolutely love" this lotion and declared it as their "new go-to." They said it makes their skin "so smooth" and that after using it for several weeks, they've noticed their skin "looks firmer and more toned" and their legs "are glowing."
Make your legs touchably smooth and noticeably firmer this summer by ordering the NativaSpa Quinoa Firming Body Lotion today.
