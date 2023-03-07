These New, Disney-Inspired Nail Polishes at Ulta Are 'Very Shimmery,' and You Can Snag Them for Just $5 Apiece

As a mom of three young kids, I'm often kept in the loop about the latest Disney movies, while frequently revisiting the classics. And admittedly, I love the classics. So as a shopping editor, I was thrilled to see my two worlds combine when I recently discovered Nailtopia's Disney Mini Collection, and I just may add all 10 vibrant colors to my cart.

This recently-launched collection is in celebration of Disney100, recognizing the 100th anniversary of the iconic brand. While the Nailtopia Disney Collection is also available at Ulta for $10 each, which includes classic Mickey and friends characters plus Peter Pan and Tinker Bell, I'm most excited by the $5 mini collection, which boasts a wide variety of hues inspired by characters like Elsa, Cheshire Cat, Stitch, and Dumbo, along with a bright color palette just in time for spring.

Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Ulta

Buy It! Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection in shade Elsa, $5; ulta.com

Color options include an icy Olaf blue, a honey Winnie the Pooh shade, a silver Dumbo, and a burgundy Anna — reminiscent of her OG Frozen cape. In total, Nailtopia has 10 mini shades to choose from, and each one contains a subtle shimmer to make your nails pop. The mini collection comes in a pocket-friendly .17-ounce size, while the regular collection is in a .41-ounce size.

The ingredients in the nail polish are 85 percent plant-based, so little ones can also make their nails safely shine. The plant-based ingredients, such as spinach leaf extract and raspberry leaf extract, absorb vitamin E into the nails and cuticles to strengthen and condition them. If you're looking for a richer, more opaque color, apply a second coat of polish.

Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Ulta

Buy It! Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection in Shade Stich, $5; ulta.com

Shoppers are fans of the mini collection colors, too, with many noting they particularly liked the Stitch polish. One shopper said the metallic blue-purple Stitch shade is "so shiny and has so much depth to it." They also said that you can "apply one coat and you'll get full coverage."

Another shopper, who grabbed the purple Elsa color, described it as "very shimmery," and added that it's "smooth, pretty, and perfect for a pop of purple." They also noted that the polish "goes on clean and dries quickly."

While you're thinking about prepping your fingernails and toenails for spring, add these adorable Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection colors to your cart for just $5 each.

Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Ulta

Buy It! Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection in Shade Alice in Wonderland, $5; ulta.com

Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Ulta

Buy It! Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection in Shade Anna, $5; ulta.com

Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Ulta

Buy It! Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection in Shade Chesire, $5; ulta.com

Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Ulta

Buy It! Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection in Shade Dumbo, $5; ulta.com

Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Ulta

Buy It! Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection in Shade Olaf, $5; ulta.com

Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Ulta

Buy It! Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection in Shade Piglet, $5; ulta.com

Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Ulta

Buy It! Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection in Shade Simba, $5; ulta.com

Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection
Ulta

Buy It! Nailtopia Disney Mini Collection in Shade Winnie the Pooh, $5; ulta.com

