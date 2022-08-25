PSA: Everything from the Brand Behind That TikTok-Famous Wrinkle Treatment Is on Sale Right Now

New season, new skincare!

Now that summer is officially winding down, there's never been a better time to stock up on products to target those pesky skin concerns that may have been easily neglected in the past. Luckily, Murad (the 32-year-old science-backed brand best known for its effective formulas that really work) just kicked off its highly anticipated Friends and Family Sale today, which means you can score 20 percent off absolutely everything (no code needed) through August 29.

Most people seem to always on the hunt for anti-aging potions that turn back the hands of time, and Murad's best-sellers are always top of mind since they tend to surface to the top of our social media feeds on the regular.

For starters, there's the buzzy Targeted Wrinkle Corrector that blew up on TikTok just a few months ago and proved wildly effective, according to reviews and experts alike. This potent treatment plumps up fine lines (i.e. the same result as getting filler at your doctor's office) on the spot, which means it could essentially save you boatloads of money in the long run. Now that this "filler in a bottle" is 20 percent off (a nice break from its original $78 price tag), there's no reason not to stock up on a few of these secret weapons for months to come.

Murad

Buy It! Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $62.40 (orig. $78); murad.com

If you spent a little too much time in the sun this season, grab Murad's Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum and the potent Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel to undo any possible sun damage ASAP. The peel works in one simple step to exfoliate and slough off dead surface cells, while simultaneously replenishing the skin barrier to reveal more radiant-looking skin with each use.

There's also the newly launched Deep Relief Acne Treatment, which blast blemishes (especially those inflamed, super painful ones found under the surface of the skin) that tend to crop up this time of year. And finally, pick up everyday essentials like a good cleanser and a tried-and-true brightening eye cream to keep you looking your best all year round.

Shop these Murad best sellers below, and check out the entire site to score 20 percent off everything while you can.

Murad

Buy It! Murad Deep Relief Acne Treatment, $35.20 (orig. $44); murad.com

Murad

Buy It! Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser, $35.20 (orig. $44); murad.com

Murad

Buy It! Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum, $52 (orig. $65); murad.com

Murad

Buy It! Murad Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector, $52 (orig. $65); murad.com

Murad

Buy It! Murad Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel, $56 (orig. $70); murad.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.