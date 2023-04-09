The Wrinkle Treatment a Dermatologist Called 'Filler In a Bottle' Is 25% Off — but Only for 48 More Hours

Shop the Murad sale before it ends Monday

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more.

Published on April 9, 2023
Looking to treat fine lines, wrinkles, or other visible signs of aging? You aren't alone — it's one of the most common skincare concerns.

So it's no surprise TikTok went wild for Murad's effective Resurgence Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, which board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sheila Farhang previously told PEOPLE she would call "filler in a bottle." Skincare expert and medical aesthetician Cassandra Bankson seconded the praise, saying, "This is one of the best over-the-counter products you can get when it comes to combating fine lines and wrinkles."

If you were curious about the product but held back by its $79 price tag, now is the time to strike. Murad is holding a Friends and Family Event with 25 percent off its entire range of luxury skincare products, including cleansers, moisturizers, serums, masks, and more. Plus, there's free shipping during the event.

To get the discount, just enter the code FAMILY25 at checkout. But act fast — the biannual sale only runs for a few days, ending Monday, April 10 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Murad Targeted Wrinkle Corrector
Murad

Buy It! Murad Resurgence Targeted Wrinkle Corrector, $59.25 with code FAMILY25 (orig. $79); murad.com

Not as familiar with the brand? Start small. Murad offers many of its products in travel size as well as trial sets with mini sizes of its best-sellers. The Hydration Clinic Trial Set includes a two-in-one creamy exfoliating cleanser, a revitalizing serum to soothe signs of stress (like fine lines and puffy under-eyes), and a comforting cream. "This trial set is a great way to try these three wonderful products," said one customer, who called the products "amazing for my mature aging skin." Normally $19, the set is just $14 during the sale.

Murad Hydration Clinic Trial Set
Murad

Buy It! Murad Hydration Clinic Trial Set, $14.25 with code FAMILY25 (orig. $19); murad.com

Value-size products are another way to stack savings. These extra-large sizes of best-selling products are already less expensive per ounce than smaller sizes — for instance, the 16.9-ounce AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser Value Size is worth $100, but priced at $61. And when you add the FAMILY25 code, it brings the cost down to just $46.

The cleanser has a creamy consistency but offers two modes of exfoliation. The first is by way of physically exfoliating jojoba beads, and the second is through chemical exfoliation via salicylic, lactic, and glycolic acids. It's suited for all skin types and hundreds of customers have given it a five-star rating. "This is an amazing product because I have rosacea but it is sensitive enough to use three times a week without any issues," said one shopper.

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser Value Size
Murad

Buy It! Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser Value Size, $45.75 with code FAMILY25 (orig. $61); murad.com

Other products worth checking out include the newly launched Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment and the seasonally-appropriate travel-sized sunscreen (perfect for keeping in your purse for the months to come). Just make sure to apply FAMILY25 to your order and checkout before 11:59 p.m. PT on April 10.

