This Best-Selling $5 Makeup Tool with 10,000+ Perfect Ratings Is the Secret to Defined Eyelashes "I didn't realize I needed this lash separator until I used it" Published on April 16, 2023 03:00 PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland There's no quicker way to ruin your day when getting ready in a rush than clumpy mascara. One swipe too many and the long lashes you were hoping for become spider legs. A cotton swab is too bulky for breaking up the mess — and there's no way you're wiggling a pair of pointy tweezers around your eyes.So what's the solution? Try a compact eyelash tool that's on sale for just under $5. The MSQ Eyelash Brush has more than 10,700 perfect ratings, and shoppers are mesmerized by its ability to "unglue" a tangled blink in seconds. Appearing as a cross between an eyelash curler and a brush, the tool will quickly become just as much of a makeup bag staple as your foundation sponge. Unlike the plastic combs found in Y2K makeup kits, the brush is made of stainless steel, and it's curved. Translation: The small brush is less likely to break, it won't rust after cleaning and reusing, and it won't drag through your lashes thanks to its handy shape. It's even available in five color options: black, white, red, and two different shades of pink. So it doesn't come as much of a surprise that the small tool is the overall Amazon best-seller in the mascara brushes category. Amazon Buy It! MSQ Store Eyelash Brush, $4.99 (orig. $7.99); amazon.com Amazon's Best-Selling Mascara with 224,000 Five-Star Ratings Is 'So Inexpensive It's Hard to Believe' According to one impressed shopper, the separator is "the secret to perfect mascara," and they couldn't "believe how big of a difference this tool makes." They added, "This is by far the best $5 I've spent to elevate my eye makeup!" Another reviewer simply shared: "I didn't realize I needed this lash separator until I used it. It's a must for eyelashes!" Plus, the tool works for more than just lashes. Reviewers use the comb for perfectly groomed brows, balancing things out if they went a little heavy on the eyebrow gel. And while the gadget easily tackles wet mascara, other buyers use it prior to application to lengthen their natural lashes and straighten them out. As one pleased customer noted, it's "such a cheap, easy fix that is now part of my everyday routine." Clumpy lashes no longer have to be the norm on rushed mornings (or any morning for that matter). This well-designed comb will work out any mascara mishaps.