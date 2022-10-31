I'm a Guy with Curly Hair, and My New Favorite Shampoo Gives My Curls Definition with Every Wash

Mounia’s shampoo is the frizz fighter I’ve been looking for

By Larry Stansbury
Published on October 31, 2022 12:00 PM

Shampoo & Hair Rinse
Photo: Mounia

To have curly hair means having to maintain it, and that's not an easy task. Curls come in all shapes and sizes, including waves, coils, kinks, and more, and with them can come frizz, uneven curls, flyaways, and unmanageable texture. And while the market is filled with products that promise to resolve those issues, many fail to deliver — trust me, I know.

Finding a shampoo that helps to detangle, volumize and hydrate my curly hair has been a struggle. I have thick 3C hair that grows in a matter of days, gets coarse every time I let it grow out, and becomes frizzy and oily quickly, despite washing several times a week. I've read many recommendations and tested out products to try and keep my hair soft, shiny, and hydrated, but they haven't gotten the job done. Most of all, they couldn't tame the frizz.

But recently, a brand representative reached out to me, offering a sample of Mounia Shampoo and Rinse — and I noticed definition after one use. This is now the only shampoo I use whenever I wash my hair: It not only detangles and removes product buildup, but also controls frizz, hydrates, and volumizes my curls and coils. It only took a couple of washes to realize that this shampoo is so much more effective than other brands I've tried before.

Shampoo & Hair Rinse
Larry Stansbury

Buy It! Mounia Shampoo Hair & Rinse, $28; mouniahaircare.com

Mounia was founded by two scientist brothers who share a passion for hair care, and their products primarily focus on scalp health. Mounia's shampoo is cruelty-free, vegan, and gentle enough to use on color-treated hair, and it's made with organic ingredients such as aloe vera, rhassoul clay, and pomegranate oil. Together, they work to soften curls and repair damaged hair.

I'm not the only one who's raving about this shampoo. One of many reviewer on Mounia's website said they relied on drugstore haircare over the years until someone recommended they make the switch. "Ever since I started using this shampoo two months ago, my hair has never been stronger and it smells great too!" they wrote.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Being on a budget and all, I had avoided trying brands with higher price tags in the past. But I've come to realize that investing a bit more in hair products often pays off, and may even lead to spending less overall — and this is a primary example. So now, whenever I need to buy shampoo, I'll reach for Mounia instead of the most budget-friendly pick I can find.

Join me in grabbing a bottle of Mounia's Shampoo and Rinse for $28 and try it for yourself.

Larry Stansbury is a commerce producer for PEOPLE Shopping who occasionally receives products to review and writes about his favorites.

