15 of the Beauty Products Amazon Shoppers Wish for Most — Starting at Just $5

Any of these would make a foolproof holiday gift

By
Casey Clark
Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 17, 2022 07:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon beauty items
Photo: Amazon

With just a few days left until Christmas, it's time to shift into high gear and get that last-minute holiday shopping done. And whether you're buying for a friend, family member, or co-worker, you can't go wrong with a well-loved beauty product.

To make the gift-searching process easier, Amazon has accumulated a list of all the skincare, makeup, and hair care products shoppers most often add to their wish lists and registries. Keep on reading to see some of the most sought-after beauty items you'll want to add to your cart ASAP, whether you need a last-minute secret Santa gift or want to treat yourself during the holidays.

The best part? All of the below products will arrive before Christmas if you order now.

Last-Minute Gifts for Beauty Lovers at Amazon

For the beauty enthusiasts in your life, stuff their stocking with the Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint. With over 14,000 five-star ratings, this lip tint provides a velvet finish with its lightweight formula that effortlessly glides on and stays put for hours. From pinks and reds to nudes and browns, there are over 20 shades to choose from, and shoppers love it because it "lasts and lasts."

Amazon beauty items
Amazon

Buy It! Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint, $9.85; amazon.com

If you're looking for more of a lip gloss, then NYX's Professional's Makeup Butter Gloss is the way to go. This "pigmented and hydrating" lip gloss offers medium coverage that sinks right in. Unlike other lip glosses, it goes on smooth and creamy and doesn't leave behind any sticky residue. At $5 apiece, you can buy them as gift toppers — way better than a bow.

NYX Butter Gloss
Amazon

Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss, $4.99; amazon.com

Let's move on to haircare products that work as great holiday gifts, whether they're for preserving colored hair, controlling frizz, or strengthening strands. Made for all hair types, Mielle Organics' Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil is made from a blend of biotin and essential oils, which promotes faster growth and leaves strands stronger than they were before. Shoppers have even gone as far as to say that this is their "holy grail" hair product.

Amazon beauty items
Amazon

Buy It! Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp and Hair Strengthening Oil, $8.60 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

If you're shopping for a friend who colors their hair, whether it's all over or just highlights, opting for a gift that helps maintain and preserve hair's integrity is always a safe bet. Hair can lose its luster and shine after undergoing rounds of bleach and treatments, and Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo can help bring it back. The Amazon best-selling shampoo has over 53,000 five-star ratings, and it works to treat split ends, ward off frizz, and repair damage with its patented bond-building formula.

Roundup of Deals Under $25
Amazon

Buy It! Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $30; amazon.com

For the skincare aficionados, you'll want to consider this salicylic acid exfoliant from Paula's Choice that reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while unclogging pores and promoting even skin texture. Reviewers have shared how this product "worked wonders" for their sensitive skin and even called it a "game-changer" that has "saved" their complexion.

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
Amazon

Buy It! Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, $13; amazon.com

Another go-to gift you can really never go wrong with? Body cream, specifically a cream that has racked up more than 26,000 perfect ratings. We're talking about the Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, which works to hydrate, smooth, and soften the skin, all with a pistachio and salted caramel fragrance. Shoppers call it "a continuous reorder" and say the product "soaks right into your skin."

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream
Amazon

Buy It! Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $22; amazon.com

Now that you know about the most wished-for beauty products on Amazon, finish up your shopping so that everything can arrive before the holidays are over. Check out the rest of our can't-miss products below.

Amazon beauty items
Amazon

Buy It! Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $12.99; amazon.com

Revlon One Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $38.98; amazon.com

Amazon holiday deals
Amazon

Buy It! Esarora Ice Roller for Face & Eye, $20.99; amazon.com

Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! Grande Cosmetics Grande Lash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, $36; amazon.com

Clean Beauty
Amazon

Buy It! The Original Mighty Patch, $12.99; amazon.com

Amazon beauty items
Amazon

Buy It! Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, $47.29; amazon.com

