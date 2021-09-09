Miranda Kerr Releases New Berry Bright Eye Cream, Says Husband Uses KORA Products 'Every Morning'
Miranda Kerr's latest addition to KORA Organics, the Berry Bright Vitamin C Eye Cream is out now
The couple that cleanses together, stays together...? Just ask Miranda Kerr and her husband Evan Spiegel.
The model and KORA Organics founder, 38, says that the Snapchat CEO, 32 uses her products "in the shower every morning."
"He uses the Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask as a scrub every morning in the shower without fail," Kerr tells PEOPLE. "And he uses the Noni Glow Face Oil and the Turmeric Moisturizer. Those are his three products. He also uses the body wash and body lotion!"
"He naturally suffers from very dry skin, and these products have been able to give his skin that beautiful glow," she said. "I mean, not that he's looking for a glow, but his skin literally looks so nourished and rejuvenated now ... it's great to see the results firsthand with him."
Another all-in-the-family product tester? Katy Perry, who is engaged to Kerr's ex Orlando Bloom. Perry's enthusiasm for KORA is so strong, she co-hosted an Instagram Live with Kerr to talk up the benefits of the Tumeric Moisturizer.
"I gave her one of the first samples and she just called me and said, 'Look, I'm just so excited about these. Where can I buy more?' " Kerr recalls. "I'm like, 'It's not out yet.' She's like, 'I need to stock up!' And I was like, 'Yeah, that's fine, I can give you some.' "
Kerr's personal latest fave? Her just-released Berry Bright Vitamin C eye cream, which, she says, "has 5.5% active blend of stabilized vitamin C, which really helps with that delicate skin around the eyes ... [reducing] the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles." It comes in a refillable glass bottle with rose quartz crystal-inspired lid, into which you can pop recyclable refill pods when you run out.
In addition to the bottle looking beautiful, Kerr has a personal connection to the crystal she chose, recalling how, when she was a child, her grandfather would bring home geodes he found in the ground in Australia to her grandmother.
A few years later, she found herself drawn to a store that sold crystals, where she learned that individuals are drawn to the crystal they need most — as each serves a purpose — and Kerr responded to the rose quartz.
"The rose quartz is all about nurturing the heart and basically, having that humble self-love," Kerr says, adding that she has all the ingredients in her products touch upon rose quartz crystals to get that energy. "It carries that soothing energy to just encourage love and acceptance of ourselves and others."
In addition to her skin care routine, Kerr is religious about exercise ("If I haven't gotten my 10,000 steps, I'm like, 'Okay, kids let's get in the pram, we're going for a walk,') and her plant-based diet (which starts daily with 32 oz. of celery juice on an empty stomach). She says tha tin addition to her love of crystals, her grandma inspired her whole inside-out beauty routine as well.
"I just love the internal and external beauty, feeding your body and feeding your skin and that holistic approach," Kerr says. "And she was very big on that ... I think that people don't realize that what you put on your skin soaks in, so it's really important to be conscious of it."
