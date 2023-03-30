10 Essentials Miranda Kerr Uses for Bolstering Her Well-Being as a Busy Mom

Model, mom, and Kora Organics founder Miranda Kerr is turning 40 soon — and she has a gift for the rest of us.

Following two years of development, Kerr's skincare brand finally released its Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum, the first certified organic product of its kind. According to the brand, the serum contains five times the active power of retinol and effectively smooths wrinkles, firms skin, and boosts antioxidant production to treat and prevent visible signs of aging.

Kora Organics

Buy It! Kora Organics Plant Stem Cell Retinol Alternative Serum 10ml, $30; us.koraorganics.com

We caught up with Kerr to learn more about the innovative new serum and her other go-to products — like a silk pillowcase, cold press juicer, and dry brush — and habits for staying healthy and feeling good in her skin as a working mom entering a new decade of life.

Shop Miranda Kerr's Wellness Essentials

"I'm coming up to 40 and constantly looking for ways to improve the texture of my skin," Kerr tells PEOPLE. "I've tried retinol in the past but it was super sensitive on my skin." That's what inspired her to create a product that was both gentle and efficacious with organic ingredients.

In a clinical study of 50 people who regularly use traditional retinol, 80 percent found Kora's alternative more effective and 90 percent said it left their skin without irritation, redness, or drying. "You can't use [retinol] every day," Kerr says. "I can use this product morning and night, so I feel like I'm getting double support of that cellular turnover in a way that's healthy."

A flexible mindset and the new Kora Organics serum are just two of Kerr's essentials for staying well and feeling good. Keep scrolling to see more of her can't-live-without products for supporting her mind and body.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Lemon Balm Herbal Tea

"As a Certified Health Coach, I'm fascinated by the power plants can have on the body. Lemon balm is proven to help calm the nervous system. I drink it multiple times throughout the day."

Amazon

Buy It! Traditional Medicinals Organic Lemon Balm Herbal Tea 16-Count, $5.98; amazon.com

Slip Silk Pillowcase

"I love going to bed with my Slip Silk Pillowcase. The silk reduces friction on your skin and hair, leaving both feeling softer in the morning!"

Amazon

Buy It! Slip Silk Pillowcase, $87.99; amazon.com

Omega Cold Press Juicer

"I don't go a day without using my juicer. I even travel with it when I can! I start every morning with 32 ounces of cold-pressed celery juice. It's incredible for increasing hydration and reducing inflammation in the body."

Amazon

Buy It! Omega Cold Press Juicer, starting at $83.69; amazon.com

Kora Organics Dry Body Brush

"I am a longtime believer in dry body brushing. I dry brush almost every morning to boost circulation, stimulate blood flow, and remove dead skin cells. I love how it makes my skin look and feel."

Kora Organics

Buy It! Kora Organics Dry Body Brush, $32; us.koraorganics.com

Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller

"I'm certainly a gua sha girl, but I've added the Ice Roller to my routine and the combination of the two is incredible! When I wake up feeling extra puffy, the cooling sensation is invigorating and brings me back to life."

The Skinny Confidential

Buy It! Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller, $69; shopskinnyconfidential.com

Saje Pocket Farmacy Physical Edition

"Essential oils are a staple in my toolkit. I carry Saje's little pocket pharmacy wherever I go. They help alleviate stress, support your gut, and soothe your head. My favorite is the Peppermint Halo — it's so uplifting!"

Saje

Buy It! Saje Pocket Farmacy Physical Edition, $65; saje.com

Oura Ring

"I LOVE my Oura Ring. I use it to track my sleep and steps. It motivates me to get to bed earlier and ensure I'm getting enough physical movement throughout the day."

Oura

Buy It! Oura Ring, $299–$449; ouraring.com

The Sculpt Society TSS Bands 3-Pack

"Being a working mom, it can be difficult to find a full hour to work out. It's important for me to incorporate movement into my daily routine. I love Megan Roup's short, quickie workouts, and her resistance bands are a great add-on. You can do it in 15- to 20-minute increments throughout the day."

The Sculpt Society

Buy It! The Sculpt Society TSS Bands 3-Pack, $18; thesculptsociety.com

Insight Timer App

"The first thing I do when I wake up each morning is meditate. I've been doing it since I was 18 and it helps set the tone for the rest of the day. The Insight Timer App has some great teachers and inspiring meditations."

InsightTimer

Buy It! Insight Timer App, download for free; insighttimer.com

