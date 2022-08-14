Mindy Kaling Is 'Obsessed' with This $30 Smoothing Setting Powder That Gives 'Great Sun Protection'

You've heard it a million times: sunscreen is a necessity. Finding one can be a whole ordeal though, so when celebrities hop online to share a formula that's worked for them, we're all ears.And in a recent Instagram Live, actor and producer Mindy Kaling showed some major love for Supergoop!'s Resetting 100 Mineral Powder SPF 35, noting she's "obsessed" and that it's a staple when faced with a mix of hot weather and long periods of time outside.

Mindy Kaling/Instagram

As a good portion of makeup wearers know, sweat and heat rarely get along with face makeup.

That makes this powder formula a superb pick for soaking up oil and lessening the chances of sun damage, thanks to its SPF. Its little brush is meant to provide an even application and prevent the dreaded cakey finish.

Buy It! Supergoop! Resetting 100 Mineral Powder SPF 35, $30; supergoop.com and dermstore.com

While Kaling relied on the product for a trip to Disneyland and shared that it provides "great sun protection," the PEOPLE Tested team just so happened to trial it, too. After testing, it was deemed worthy of a badge, cementing its spot as the best SPF setting powder. It's perfect for sheer coverage and oil control, but not a replacement for a full-coverage foundation. The convenient packaging also makes this a quality sunscreen for on the go. It's compact and completely erases any worries about white, gloopy explosions in your beach bag.

Hundreds of reviewers also stand by the setting powder. Any product with a matte finish tends to be a smart choice if you're all too familiar with runny makeup or oily skin. Still, this particular formula is fit for all skin types — even drier complexions will find that the powder isn't flaky and won't draw attention to dry patches.

"Translucent setting powders almost always cling to my dry patches and make my makeup or SPF look worse," wrote a reviewer "This didn't at all! Everything looked smooth and even, and it didn't rub off any of my tinted SPF." A handful of shoppers also were pleased to see that after applying it, the SPF doesn't leave a ghastly white cast.

Oil-sopping, sun-blocking, and natural-looking? We're in. Add a tube of this sunscreen setting powder to your own bag and keep sunburns and melty makeup messes at bay.

