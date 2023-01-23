Cameron Diaz Called These Cream Blushes Her 'Favorite,' and Now They Come in Pretty New Colors

PEOPLE has exclusive access to shop them early  

Published on January 23, 2023

Merit Beauty New Cream Blush Exclusive
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

When Cameron Diaz entered her acting hiatus in 2014, she left heavy makeup-wearing days behind. Now, the 50-year-old goes for a simple, fuss-free routine, which is why she reaches for products from Merit Beauty — a brand that offers high-quality beauty basics, including a buttery cream blush that she particularly loves.

Lucky for her (and all of us!), the brand is releasing four new shades of the fool-proof product on Tuesday, January 24, but PEOPLE readers get first dibs on them starting now. Just click here to get exclusive early access to Merit's pretty new cream blushes.

Merit Beauty New Cream Blush Exclusive
Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color in Aprés, $28; meritbeauty.com

In a December get-ready-with-me video on the brand's Instagram page, Diaz shared her six-step Merit Beauty makeup routine. She called the Flush Balm cream blushes her "favorite," adding that the deep burgundy Raspberry Beret color was her go-to. "I've always been a plummy girl," she said.

Now that new shades are here, the mom of one may have to pick a new holy grail. Aprés is similar to her favorite hue with even brighter berry tones, making it ideal for the "cold girl makeup" trending on TikTok. For those who like a softer look, the shade Fox is a deep, natural mauve that's great for everyday wear.

Merit Beauty New Cream Blush Exclusive
Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color in Fox, $28; meritbeauty.com

And if you, like us, are inviting warm weather to revisit, you can channel spring and summer vibes with Stockholm and Persimmon, a baby pink and bright orange, respectively. Having trouble choosing between the four? The brand also launched a set with miniature versions of each blush so you can swap them daily.

The Flush Balms leave behind a hydrated, dewy-yet-natural finish thanks to microfine pigments and a low molecular weight emollient that doesn't clog pores or feel heavy. The creamy, transparent veil deposits just enough color that always allows skin to shine through.

The formula also contains nourishing vitamin E, and the packaging even gets an A-plus. It features a recyclable cap and convenient dome shape that can be applied directly to the skin or rubbed into the fingers before blending.

Any of the new hues would complete your Valentine's Day makeup, so don't wait! These new colors are sure to go quickly, so be sure to take full advantage of our exclusive early access and add your faves to your cart.

Merit Beauty New Cream Blush Exclusive
Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color in Stockholm, $28; meritbeauty.com

Merit Beauty New Cream Blush Exclusive
Merit

Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color in Persimmon, $28; meritbeauty.com

Merit cream blush
Merit Beauty

Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Mini Set, $60; meritbeauty.com

