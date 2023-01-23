Lifestyle Beauty Cameron Diaz Called These Cream Blushes Her 'Favorite,' and Now They Come in Pretty New Colors PEOPLE has exclusive access to shop them early By Kayla Blanton Kayla Blanton Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 23, 2023 05:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua When Cameron Diaz entered her acting hiatus in 2014, she left heavy makeup-wearing days behind. Now, the 50-year-old goes for a simple, fuss-free routine, which is why she reaches for products from Merit Beauty — a brand that offers high-quality beauty basics, including a buttery cream blush that she particularly loves. Lucky for her (and all of us!), the brand is releasing four new shades of the fool-proof product on Tuesday, January 24, but PEOPLE readers get first dibs on them starting now. Just click here to get exclusive early access to Merit's pretty new cream blushes. Merit Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color in Aprés, $28; meritbeauty.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. In a December get-ready-with-me video on the brand's Instagram page, Diaz shared her six-step Merit Beauty makeup routine. She called the Flush Balm cream blushes her "favorite," adding that the deep burgundy Raspberry Beret color was her go-to. "I've always been a plummy girl," she said. Now that new shades are here, the mom of one may have to pick a new holy grail. Aprés is similar to her favorite hue with even brighter berry tones, making it ideal for the "cold girl makeup" trending on TikTok. For those who like a softer look, the shade Fox is a deep, natural mauve that's great for everyday wear. Merit Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color in Fox, $28; meritbeauty.com And if you, like us, are inviting warm weather to revisit, you can channel spring and summer vibes with Stockholm and Persimmon, a baby pink and bright orange, respectively. Having trouble choosing between the four? The brand also launched a set with miniature versions of each blush so you can swap them daily. The Flush Balms leave behind a hydrated, dewy-yet-natural finish thanks to microfine pigments and a low molecular weight emollient that doesn't clog pores or feel heavy. The creamy, transparent veil deposits just enough color that always allows skin to shine through. PSA: The De-Puffing Face Wand That Celebs and Editors Can't Stop Using Is Secretly on Sale Right Now The formula also contains nourishing vitamin E, and the packaging even gets an A-plus. It features a recyclable cap and convenient dome shape that can be applied directly to the skin or rubbed into the fingers before blending. Any of the new hues would complete your Valentine's Day makeup, so don't wait! These new colors are sure to go quickly, so be sure to take full advantage of our exclusive early access and add your faves to your cart. Merit Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color in Stockholm, $28; meritbeauty.com Merit Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Cheek Color in Persimmon, $28; meritbeauty.com Merit Beauty Buy It! Merit Beauty Flush Balm Mini Set, $60; meritbeauty.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 25 Valentine's Day Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Loving Right Now, All Under $50 Pet Owners Are Impressed with How This Carpet Cleaner Transforms Their Floors 'Back to New' — and It's 42% Off Lily Collins Served 'Cottage Core' Vibes in Her $298 Sweater — and We Found Similar Styles Starting at $20