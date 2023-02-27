Meghann Fahy Was Glowing on the SAG Awards Red Carpet Thanks to This Red Light Therapy Wand

The Solawave Wand has been used on Reese Witherspoon, too 

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity.

Published on February 27, 2023 07:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Meghann Fahy Solawave Tout
Photo: People / Getty Images / Pamela Jew

Meghann Fahy wasn't in the shining Sicilian sun last night, but she was glowing at the SAG Awards — and it was all thanks to one of Hollywood's skincare secret weapons!

The White Lotus actress posed on the red carpet alongside co-stars Theo James and Leo Woodall in a white floor-length gown that featured a large side cutout and one-shoulder neckline. She kept her glam simple with a neutral lip and a natural eye, but we just couldn't keep our eyes off her noticeably radiant complexion.

In fact, her skin was so glowy and smooth, we found ourselves pondering if we could get similar results at home. The answer is yes! Fahy's makeup artist Emily Cheng used the popular Solawave Skincare Wand and Renew Complex Activating Serum to prep her skin for the red carpet, according to a press release.

And for another win (besides The White Lotus winning an actual SAG Award), right now, you can get $20 off the wand with the code S20.

Meghann Fahy Solawave
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $129 with code S20 (orig. $149); solawave.co

As for how Fahy's makeup artist actually used the tool? After applying the brand's conductive gel serum — made with blue tansy oil, hyaluronic acid, cucumber fruit extract, and aloe vera juice — Cheng glided the wand over Fahy's skin and "spent more time focusing on areas like smile lines." She also added that the tool is "great to calm any inflammation or spots on the face prior to makeup."

The Solawave Wand is a best-selling skincare tool that combines red light therapy with microcurrent technology, light vibrations, and warming sensations to fade marks, de-puff the skin, smooth fine lines, and more — there's even loads of science to back up up the clinically-proven technology.

To use the tool properly, the brand suggests applying a product with conductive ingredients, like the Renew Complex Serum that was used on Fahy, to see the fastest results. Or if you prefer to use a serum you already have in your skincare cabinet, that works, too.

Meghann Fahy Solawave
Getty Images

Fahy's not the only celebrity client the wand has been used on to achieve luminous red carpet skin: Gabrielle Union's makeup artist used the tool on the star for the Strange World premiere late last year, and Reese Witherspoon's MUA actually prepped the actress' skin with the Solawave Wand for last year's SAG Awards.

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney, though, has been open about how she uses the tiny wand in her everyday routine. It's also been praised by editors and shoppers alike. One reviewer noted that there's been a difference in their undereye area, saying, "My dark circles and puffy morning eyes are much less severe."

Another shopper, who was a cosmetologist for 14 years, said they noticed changes after the first use. "It helps with acne and wrinkles and overall brightening of the skin. It will always be something I use in my routine!"

Winning a SAG Award might not be possible, but achieving that radiant red carpet glow like your favorite celebrities can be. Head over to Solawave to shop the products used on Meghann Fahy this awards season.

Meghann Fahy Solawave
Solawave

Buy It! Solawave Renew Complex Activating Serum, $32; solawave.co

