The Eyelash Serum Meghan Markle Once Praised Is Majorly Discounted on Amazon — but Not for Much Longer

If your beauty bag could use a refresh, you'll want to head over to Amazon. The retailer just kicked off its Holiday Beauty Haul with savings on makeup, skincare, and haircare products from both drugstore and luxury brands. Among the hundreds of amazing deals, we discovered a product Meghan Markle once praised: Revitalash's Advanced Eyelash Conditioner.
"I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be," she said in a 2014 interview with Allure about her beauty routine. And she's not the only one who loves it. According to the brand, a tube of Revitalash Advanced is sold every 30 seconds in 70 countries globally.
The serum is formulated with a conditioning blend of peptides, lipids, biotin, and green tea extract to make lashes stronger and healthier. It also helps protect against breakage while improving flexibility and shine. A 3.5-ounce tube normally costs $150, but for a limited time, you can snag it for significantly less when you purchase this trio of fan-favorite Revitalash products.
The kit comes with a 3.5-ounce tube of the brand's best-selling eyelash serum, a 1.5-ounce tube of the eyebrow serum, the double-ended volumizing primer and mascara, and a vegan leather pouch to hold everything. At $165, the bundle is already a great deal. But to add to the excitement, it's currently being offered for 20 percent off during Amazon's beauty sale. This essentially means you're getting each product in the kit for $33 apiece — the cheapest you've ever been able to get a full-size tube of the Revitalash conditioner on Amazon.
By itself, the Revitalash serum has racked up more than 3,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who are amazed at the results.
"My lashes have really grown using this stuff," one wrote. "It doesn't burn or irritate my eyes. After three to four weeks of use, there was a visible difference in the length of my lashes. It is worth the money."
Another chimed in, "My lashes were broken after having extensions. They were stubs and I was so embarrassed. This completely saved me. After the third week I noticed how much they were growing. I'm so grateful for this product!"
This is a rare opportunity to snag a full-size tube of Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner for this cheap (and get a few extra goodies along with it). The deal ends tomorrow, October 7, so be sure to add the Revitalash trio to your cart and browse the rest of Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale.
