Meghan Markle's Eyelash Serum with 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Rarely Discounted, but It's on Sale for Prime Day
If you're ready to give your eyelashes a little love à la Meghan Markle, Amazon's got a Prime Day deal you'll want to add to your cart.
Hidden among Amazon's two million Prime Day deals lies a rarely discounted gem touted by Meghan Markle: RevitaLash Cosmetics' Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Serum. The lash-enhancing serum with 3,000 five-star ratings is 30 percent off and marked down to $68.60. Now that it's going for one of its best prices to date, it's a great time for newbies to give it a try and for longtime fans to stock up.
Buy It! RevitaLash Cosmetics Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Serum, $68.60 with Prime (orig. $98); amazon.com
The high-end lash serum costs a bit more than your typical drugstore beauty find, but that's because it's an award-winning conditioner developed by doctors, and it has thousands of Amazon fans. And like we said, even Meghan Markle raves about it for thick, long lashes. "I use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be," she previously told Allure.
The larger six-month supply is also discounted by 20 percent in honor of Prime Day. While both deals are exclusively for Prime members, anyone can score these savings by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. And that's not all: The brand's popular RevitaBrow eyebrow conditioner serum is also going for a special Prime Day sale price. This serum has also earned an impressive number of five-star ratings - over 1,500 - and reviewers say it "works shockingly well."
Buy It! RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner Serum, $77 (orig. $110); amazon.com
There are hundreds of beauty deals happening this Prime Day, but just like Amazon's other offers, they're all going to expire when the sale wraps up. Shop the complete assortment of premium hair, skin, nail, and makeup products on sale through its Premium Beauty collection and load up your cart before Prime Day ends tomorrow.
Shop More Amazon Prime Day 2021 Deals:
- Kendall Jenner and Brooke Shields Use This Sunscreen Every Single Day - and It's on Sale
- Now Is Your Last Chance to Shop These Incredible Fashion Deals Before Amazon Prime Day Ends
- Meghan Markle's Eyelash Serum with 3,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Rarely Discounted, but It's on Sale for Prime Day
- 30 Summer Essentials to Grab on Sale During Prime Day - Including Swimwear and Cooling Sheets