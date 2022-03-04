A Tube of the Eyelash Serum Meghan Markle Once Praised Sells Every 33 Seconds — and It's on Sale Right Now
If your lashes are lacking the length and volume you desire, you may want to try a product from Meghan Markle's beauty bag — especially since you can get it on sale.
In an interview with Allure, originally published back in 2014, the Duchess of Sussex gave a peek at several products that were part of her daily beauty routine at the time — one of them being Revitalash's Advanced Eyelash Conditioner. "I also use Revitalash on my eyelashes, and I swear they are as long as they could ever be," she said.
So you can imagine how happy we were when we discovered the popular eyelash serum Meghan once praised is on sale during Dermstore's Beauty Refresh event. For a limited time, customers can score up to 20 percent off more than 5,000 beauty products from popular brands like Elta MD, Elemis, Weleda, and so many more. All you have to do is add the products you want to your cart and enter the promo code REFRESH at checkout to get the discount.
Right now, you can get a three-month supply of Revitalash for just under $80 or a six-month supply for $120.
Buy It! Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner - 3 Month Supply, $78.40 with code REFRESH (orig. $98); dermstore.com
While we can't be certain if she's still using it today, we do know that Meghan isn't the only fan of the conditioning treatment. According to the brand, a tube of Revitalash Advanced sells every 33 seconds around the world. And a clinical study by the company found that "98 percent of users enjoyed improved lash appearance, healthier-looking lashes, and stronger lashes." If those aren't impressive stats, we don't know what are. So what makes it so good?
Well, for starters, it's formulated with a blend of biotin, botanicals, amino acids, and peptides that work to strengthen lashes while simultaneously protecting them from brittleness and breakage. Just apply one swipe of the conditioner to the top part of clean, dry eyelashes above the lash line.
Customers are flooding the reviews section with pretty much all positive things to say about Revitalash Advanced. It has an overall 4.59 star rating from people who say they've seen "real results" and that the product "works wonders." One happy customer even wrote that they feel confident enough to skip mascara sometimes because of the improvement the conditioner has made to their lashes.
The Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale ends on Thursday, March 10, so you should definitely use this as an opportunity to — as the name implies — refresh your beauty bag with not only the Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, but other products you've been wanting to try.
Below, we've highlighted a few of our favorite finds from this massive sale that you'll want to scoop up while you can get them for less.
