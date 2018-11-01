Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Daniel Martin Creates Makeup Bags with One of Her Favorite Brands

Daniel Martin was a busy man even before he created Meghan Markle’s elegantly natural, freckle-showcasing makeup look for her wedding day. As a Dior brand ambassador and Honest Company color consultant, he was already jetsetting between Paris, L.A. and N.Y.C. when his friend and client Markle moved to London for love. So by the time he added San Francisco to his rotation to collaborate on a vanity case for Cuyana, he was well-versed in what made a perfect travel makeup case, and applied that knowledge earned across many miles in the air to his chic collaboration.

The pebbled leather vanity case set, $110, comes in five colors and comprises one larger zipper bag and a smaller pouch that nestles into an outside compartment. There’s an interior pocket for further organization and the size is just big enough to tote your 3-oz. essentials and those brushes, compacts and wands you can’t live without on the road. Plus, it’s monogrammable and would serve as a super-chic clutch, saving you one more thing to pack in a bag.

And you know the Duchess of Sussex (that’s “Meg” to her friends) already has her hands on one -or all five- of these cases; after all, she’s already a fan of the brand and was just spotted wearing their chain-strap bag on her tour of Australia and New Zealand.

We have to imagine Martin gave Markle a sneak peek at the collaboration, particularly because we know she’s been doing her own makeup on the just-wrapped 17-day-tour of Australia and New Zealand, so a great case to keep it all organized is essential. And we also like to think that Martin helped out his friend by stocking it with his five travel beauty essentials before he sent it her way. Below, check out the list of on-the-road must-haves he shared with People, and pick up your Cuyana makeup case to carry them all here.

Courtesy Cuyana

Buy It! Cuyana x Daniel Martin vanity case, $110; cuyana.com (shown with the tech case inside, $65; cuyana.com)

Honest Beauty Magic Balm: This is my quick fix for extra moisture! Either on the lips or if my skin is feeling a bit dry from a flight, this gives me a boost of radiance where I need it!

Buy It! Honest Beauty Magic Balm, $12.99; honest.com

Tatcha Blot Papers: The best thing to blot down a shiny forehead and T zone when in LA in the heat!

Buy It! Tatcha Aburatorigami blotting papers, $12; sephora.com

Dior Sauvage Eau de toilette: A spritz of this in my hotel room reminds me of Paris so I bring this with me when traveling so I don’t feel homesick.

Buy It! Dior Sauvage eau de toilette, $77; sephora.com

Abhati Suisse Lip Balm : This clean, natural balm soothes my dry lips from a long haul flight.

Buy It! Abhati Suisse Mahandi lip treatment, $15; credobeauty.com

111Skin Sub Zero Eye De-Puffing Duo: I keep this in the freezer before I travel and use it in the morning when on a red eye flight. The metal tip soothes my puffy eyes, and this works like magic!

Buy It! 111skin Sub Zero eye de-puffing duo, $84; net-a-porter.com