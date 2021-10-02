Meghan Markle Wore This Incredibly Popular Lipstick for Her Powerful TIME Cover
After what felt like a long drought of appearances, the royal family is back in action. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off the latest spurt of engagements with their powerful TIME cover, and while the days since have seen Markle unveil a number of stylish looks, if your mind is still lingering on her magazine cover ensemble, intel just emerged on the exact lipstick she wore for the shoot.
The perfect nude in question is Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, according to Markle's makeup artist, Linda Hay. Long-time Markle fans will recognize the British brand as one of her go-tos; Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipstick in Very Victoria, a brown-pink, is another of the Duchess's standbys. Pillow Talk leans pinker, and according to the brand, it's a crowd-favorite — a tube sells every two minutes.
That statistic is backed by more numbers attesting to the lipstick's fame. The formula garners over 1,200 five-star ratings on the brand's website, and on TikTok, the #pillowtalk tag has earned 203.2 million views to date. Reviews on Charlotte Tilbury's website speak to Pillow Talk's legendary status: "Hands-down the best matte lippie out there," writes one person. "I love the look of matte lips and have tried a gazillion. They always looked chalky and the colors were 'off' — until this formula. It's more semi-matte but it feels nice, smells divine, and pouts the lips. I have six shades in this formula, [and] my favorite of them all is Pillow Talk."
Buy It: Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, $34; charlottetilbury.com and nordstrom.com
Others dub it the "perfect everyday lipstick" for "effortless glamour," a description that nails the aesthetic Markle channels. Shoppers across skin tones rave about the oomph it adds to their appearance, writing that the pink shade adds life without distraction — a difficult feat, but one the best-seller perfects. "So flattering, very sophisticated, and put-together without looking overly made up and 'painted,'" a last shopper says.
As British royal fashion-watchers note, the monarchy's style choices often come with hidden meanings, like nods to Princess Diana's legacy or brands uplifting women and minorities. So Markle's decision to wear a British beauty brand for a high-profile magazine cover could be seen as an olive branch to the family — or merely as part of her affinity for excellent beauty choices (her hair on the cover was thanks to Serge Normant's Dream Big Instant Volumizing line, a Sarah Jessica Parker favorite).
Want to look and feel like royalty? The duchess's lip color can be yours for $34.
