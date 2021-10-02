Meghan Markle Wore This Incredibly Popular Lipstick for Her Powerful TIME Cover

That statistic is backed by more numbers attesting to the lipstick's fame. The formula garners over 1,200 five-star ratings on the brand's website, and on TikTok, the #pillowtalk tag has earned 203.2 million views to date. Reviews on Charlotte Tilbury's website speak to Pillow Talk's legendary status: "Hands-down the best matte lippie out there," writes one person. "I love the look of matte lips and have tried a gazillion. They always looked chalky and the colors were 'off' — until this formula. It's more semi-matte but it feels nice, smells divine, and pouts the lips. I have six shades in this formula, [and] my favorite of them all is Pillow Talk."