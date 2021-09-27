Megan Thee Stallion Created a Palette for Your 'Boldest Eye Looks' Ever, and It's Under $10
Thanks to a collaboration between Revlon and Megan Thee Stallion, your "Hot Girl Summer" never has to end. Named as Revlon's newest global ambassador, Thee Stallion herself is expanding on her beauty duties, creating an eyeshadow palette that contains all of her Revlon favorites.
The Big Bad palette, currently on sale at Ulta.com, is Stallion-created and approved. Announcing the product launch on her Instagram, Megan wrote that it was an exclusive and came with some of her "favorite Revlon products to create the boldest eye looks."
Buy It! Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Big Bad Palette, $8.99 (orig. $14.99); ulta.com
There are ten eyeshadows included in the palette, all personally chosen by Megan. Selected hues are intended to show up on multiple skin types and the two largest colors (Heat Wave and Bring the Heat) can be used on the eyes and cheeks.
The remaining eyeshadows come in matte, metallic, and shimmer formulations, including a sparkly black shade named Up In Flames, a bright tangerine with hints of sparkle called Burning Up, and of course, a metallic cobalt appropriately named Cobalt.
As for why she chose these particular colors for her palette, the Grammy-winning rapper told YouTube makeup artist NikkieTutorials that she often gravitates towards smoky eyes and glitter. "I like to be cute and sultry," she said. "My palette is giving romance."
Starring in accompanying campaign imagery for the palette launch, Megan Thee Stallion sports an entire face of Revlon makeup. For her lips, she wears the shade Crushed Rubies in Revlon's Super Lustrous lipstick and she even added an additional color, wearing ColorStay Satin Ink liquid lipstick as a lip liner.
"The Revlon brand stands for both beauty and female strength and I'm excited to help define what that means to a new generation of women," Megan previously said of her global ambassador role.
For even more Stallion-approved beauty vibes, you can pick up additional items sported by the rapper herself, including a waterproof mascara and an eyeliner. Don't wait to stock up though, as select items are currently on sale at Ulta and every item retails for less than $15.
Buy It! Revlon ColorStay Satin Ink Liquid Lipstick, $10.99; ulta.com
Buy It! Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick The Luscious Mattes, $8.49; ulta.com
Buy It! Revlon So Fierce! Big Bad Lash Mascara, $5.69 (orig. $9.49); ulta.com
Buy It! Revlon So Fierce Vinyl Eyeliner, $5.39 (orig. $8.99); ulta.com
