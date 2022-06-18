Megan Fox Owes Her Red Carpet Glow to the Pocket-Size Skincare Wand That's Taking Over Hollywood
If Megan Fox is the Cinderella of the Tribeca Film Festival, her makeup artist Jenna Kristina is like her fairy godmother. She quite literally gave Fox instantly glowing skin with the wave of her magic wand.
Earlier this week, the Transformers actress and Machine Gun Kelly attended the premiere of Taurus at the annual film festival in New York City. For the glamorous evening, Fox wore a skin-tight red latex dress with Jimmy Choo pumps and a radiantly contoured makeup look complete with thick winged liner, full brows, and rosy cheeks.
Her makeup artist Jenna Kristina shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the evening, revealing a few of the Rodial Beauty products she used, including the dragon's blood sculpting gel, the banana lowlighter, and the frosted pink blush drops. Kristina also shared that before applying Fox's makeup, she used the SolaWand Wand, a teeny tiny device that's recently been taking over Hollywood.
"I used one of my favorite tools @solawave red therapy," she wrote in the caption of the post. "It helps to depuff and brighten the skin instantly and has even more results with continuous use. I travel everywhere with mine."
The tiny tool combines four dermatology technologies in one sleek, portable device — one of the most important being red light therapy. It uses red light wavelengths at 660 nanometers, which is one of the deepest that can penetrate, to rejuvenate the skin's natural luminosity and improve some fine lines and wrinkles.
It also features microcurrents that stimulate muscles and also help with signs of anti-aging, low vibrations that provide a depuffing facial massage, and therapeutic warmth that aids in the absorption of products and reduces redness.
The company says that, "93 percent of people reported their skin looked more vibrant and lifted after using the SolaWave for 14 days." It has earned an overall 4.8-star rating from customers who notice visible improvements in their skin's texture and quality within just one week of using it. The results are so stunning that people are calling the device "magical."
The beaming SolaWave wand reviews speak volumes for why you should already have one in your own skincare regimen. But it also helps that the trusty little tool is backed by some pretty famous faces, including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Mandy Moore, Molly Sims, and Sydney Sweeney.
The best part is that you don't have to spend exorbitant amounts of money on one of Hollywood's favorite beauty secrets. The SolaWave wand costs just $149, which is pretty affordable considering it's a rechargeable tool that you can reuse for years and travel anywhere with.
The list of famous fans keeps growing every day, which only makes the SolaWave Wand a more worthy addition to your own skincare routine — add one to your cart from the brand's website or on Amazon now!
