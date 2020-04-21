This $6 Hand Sanitizer Is So Popular, It’s Already Sold Out Twice

Image zoom megababe hand sanitizer https://www.instagram.com/p/B9NmJfOHycR/ megababe/ Instagram

If you’re running low on hand sanitizer, Megababe’s got you covered.

The personal care brand, which is known for anti-chafing products and natural deodorant, released its first hand sanitizer a few weeks ago. The alcohol-based sanitizer has already gone out of stock twice on Megababe’s website, but you can currently get it at Ulta for just $6.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer is made with 62 percent ethyl alcohol (which meets the CDC guidelines for a hand sanitizer that effectively kills the coronavirus), as well as aloe vera, sweet almond oil, and marula oil to keep hands hydrated. Shoppers love its scent and convenient size, which is small enough to fit in your pocket.

Image zoom megababe hand sanitizer megababe

Buy It! Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer, $6; ulta.com

“This hand sanitizer is the BEST!” one shopper wrote. “An upgrade from the Bath and Body Works hand sani of my middle school days, this bottle is cute, discreet, and effective. It has a lovely orange scent and leaves your hands soft rather than chapped… I haven't had any leakage issues; it's been floating around my purse for the past few weeks with no problem.”

Megababe is one of many brands to pivot to hand sanitizer as its demand increased due to the spread of coronavirus. Other brands that are currently producing sanitizer include Orly, Pipette Baby, and By Humankind.

You’ll want to add the Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer to your cart quickly — it might just go out of stock again.