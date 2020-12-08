Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

When it comes to a long-lasting lipstick that truly stays all day, not many brands live up to their namesakes. But one in particular, Maybelline’s SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, proves time and time again that its impressive formula is worthy of its title. It was even a PEOPLE Beauty Award winner this year!

At under $9 each, Maybelline’s SuperStay liquid lipsticks are super affordable — a steal when you consider the highly pigmented lippies last up to 16 hours. Given the 33 shades to choose from, three-minute drying time, and non-sticky formula, it’s easy to see why this product has over 4,500 five-star reviews at Walmart alone.

Through 12-hour shifts at work and numerous coffees, reviewers say this matte lipstick is a game changer. Not only do they receive compliments and inquiries from strangers about their lip color, they rave about the lipstick’s ability to remain bright and pigmented throughout the day. No messy lines or unwanted fading here! In fact, Maybelline’s Superstay liquid lipstick locks in your look so well that the brand made a product to help you get the no-budge color off your lips (although any oil-based remover should do the trick).

If all that wasn’t enough to convince you to try out this miracle product, Maybelline recently tested its SuperStay lipstick’s long-lasting formula under a face mask and found that it stayed put, no smudges to be found. Perhaps this is the reason why it’s a favorite of celebrities like Gigi Hadid, who also repped the lippie in 2015, and American Influencer Award winner and beloved TikTok MUA Mikayla Nogueira.

Scroll down to shop a few of our favorite hues, available at Walmart.

