Lash-Boosting Serums Are All the Rage Right Now — and This Popular Formula Is on Sale at Amazon for Under $10

When it comes to lashes, the longer the better.

Just ask the millions (yes, millions) of TikTok users who are currently viewing and sharing compelling product review videos documenting the very best lash growth serums that money can buy. In this video that has racked up 357,000 views, one user documents her lash growth journey using the Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum, and in another video, a user demonstrates how the same product is her secret weapon when it comes to creating a wide-eyed look in mere minutes.

Admittedly, we found ourselves tumbling down the rabbit hole of countless TikTok videos — all hyping up more and more awe-inspiring lash-boosting serums. So we can easily see why this topic is suddenly spiking in search, according to recent reports on both Google Trends and Exploding Topics.

After all, the Maybelline serum is crazy affordable, so it's no wonder why beauty enthusiasts are snapping it up and putting it to the test. Now that the demand for lash-boosting serums is surging, we beelined over to Amazon to scope out the inventory for ourselves and were in disbelief to find that this highly sought-after beauty wonder is currently on sale.

Amazon

Buy It! Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum, $8.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

This buzzy formula, which is packed with a conditioning complex of arginine and pro-vitamin B5, promises to push your natural lashes to their fullest potential (i.e. thicker, longer, fuller) in as little as four weeks. Based on results seen on TikTok and the fact that it has more than 74,000 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, we whole-heartedly believe this cheap thrill will pay off in dividends with consistent use.

Reviewers say this miracle worker rivals other much more expensive competitors on the market and delivers comparable (if not better) results. In short, we can't unsee those thumb-stopping results in the aforementioned social media videos and can't wait to follow suit with a serum (or two) to help us along the way.

For a limited time, you can shop this effective, top-rated lash serum for under $10, so it goes without saying that you should probably stock up on it for months to come.

