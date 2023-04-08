Amazon's Best-Selling Concealer Gives Users an 'Airbrushed' Look — and It's Just $8 Today

Whether you're behind on sleep or woke up with a blemish on your face, there's one makeup product that can always come to the rescue: concealer.

And if you're in the market for a concealer that can pull double-duty as it covers problem areas and brightens the skin, Amazon's top-selling concealer is on sale for just $8 right now.

The Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer is a multi-use product — it can be applied to cover the appearance of dark circles, dark spots, blemishes, and wrinkles. Additionally, a lighter shade can work as a brightener, while a dark hue can be used as a contour. It has a cushion applicator and to dispense, simply twist and swipe on the high-pigmented product.



While the concealer offers medium coverage, it is easily buildable for those who prefer a full-coverage look, and it is available in 18 shades. It's suitable for various types (oily, normal, dry) as it's non-comedogenic, so the makeup won't clog pores. The crease-resistant formula is vegan and paraben-free and stays put for up to 12 hours, according to the brand.

The Maybelline concealer has racked up more than 121,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who have called it their "go-to concealer" and "easy to apply" in their reviews. One shopper praised how the product sits on mature skin and wrote: "It looks like my skin is airbrushed."

An additional shopper called it a "must-try" and shared that "the sponge applicator allows for precise and even coverage" while "the formula blends seamlessly into the skin." They continued, "It's also incredibly lightweight, so you don't have to worry about it feeling heavy or cakey on your skin." A final reviewer simply said, "It doesn't feel like I am wearing makeup and the applicator fits nicely in the purse for quick touch-ups."

If you're looking for a concealer to conceal, brighten, and contour, take a hint from Amazon shoppers and get the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer while it's on sale now.

