Shoppers Say This Waterproof Mascara Looks Like You Have Lash Extensions, Even Post-Swim
To preserve your makeup during summer days, you've got to think like a celebrity. Their lashes always seem to be on point no matter the occasion (no raccoon eyes here). Fortunately, you don't have to go out and spend hundreds on lash treatments to get the same effect during the sweatiest season. Supermodel Gigi Hadid — who's a spokesperson for Maybelline — has one particular favorite mascara that comes in a waterproof version to help you stay flawless through the summer heat.
Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Mascara is a makeup bag must-have for quite a few reasons. Although it's a waterproof formula, it's still renowned for its impressive lengthening and volumizing finish created by feathery fibers that latch onto your lashes and hold tight.
"Legit looks like fake eyelashes — amazing," wrote one fan. "My lashes are sooo long without having to get fake ones," explained another. And while the end result makes this mascara a timeless favorite among shoppers, it really holds true to the waterproof label, too.
Through humidity, sweat, water, or tears, reviewers have been able to count on Maybelline's the Falsies Lash Lift mascara to power through. "This is a great budget-friendly mascara," wrote one customer. "Recently, I went straight from work to the lake and it didn't run at all swimming or because of the extreme humidity outdoors."
Buy It! Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift Waterproof Mascara, $8.98 (orig. $10.49); amazon.com
Others shared stories about their lashes surviving through the dire situations, including a person whose eye makeup made it through a cold downpour, noting, "My shirt was so wet I could literally wring it, but my mascara stayed in place." One person even confessed that after a long day of crying, sweating, and rubbing their eyes at work, they "didn't see any smudging or flaking."
But trips to the beach, unexpected rainstorms, and tough days at work aren't the only times that call for a good waterproof mascara. "I always wear waterproof mascara because it holds a curl better, but there have been some mascaras that won't even do that," wrote one reviewer. "This mascara does hold a curl, lengthens, and volumizes my lashes. And best of all, no clumps!"
If the word "Falsies" is ringing a bell for some of you Maybelline fans, you'd be correct. This is a different take on the classic Falsies formula, featuring an hourglass-shaped brush and fresh bottle design. "I've used Falsies for years in the purple tube and always receive compliments," explained one reviewer. "This new twist on Falsies is fire. You'll love it too."Grab a couple of lash-lengthening tubes now before the sale ends (and be sure to apply that extra coupon at checkout). No one wants to be stuck with runny mascara all summer long.