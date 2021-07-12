Shoppers Say This Waterproof Mascara Looks Like You Have Lash Extensions, Even Post-Swim

To preserve your makeup during summer days, you've got to think like a celebrity. Their lashes always seem to be on point no matter the occasion (no raccoon eyes here). Fortunately, you don't have to go out and spend hundreds on lash treatments to get the same effect during the sweatiest season. Supermodel Gigi Hadid — who's a spokesperson for Maybelline — has one particular favorite mascara that comes in a waterproof version to help you stay flawless through the summer heat.